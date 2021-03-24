Amira Lollysa breaks up with Andrew Keaton on 90 Day Fiance after traveling to Serbia. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

Amira broke up with Andrew on Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé after she decided not to get on the plane to the United States after he sent her disturbing text messages.

The French reality TV star reacted to the episode with a stunning new photo and a message directed at her former fiance.

On Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé, the former couple was trying to get together during the coronavirus pandemic, with Andrew hatching one foiled plan after another to bypass the international travel restrictions.

In the first attempt to meet up, Amira traveled to Mexico to quarantine with Andrew because she couldn’t book a direct flight to the United States. However, she ended up in a detention facility and was deported back to Europe after two days.

90 Day Fiance viewers criticized Andrew for his lack of effort in securing her release. The TLC series showed that he remained at the resort he booked for the couple rather than travel to the detention center or secure a translator to speak with the authorities.

Andrew then recommended that Amira travel to Serbia in a second attempt to bypass travel restrictions and fly to California. However, Amira was hesitant due to her experience in Mexico but decided to go against her father’s wishes and make the trip.

During her stay in Serbia, the couple continued to argue after telling Andrew she felt unsafe there due to the riots, as revealed in the 90 Day Fiancé episode.

Amira takes a dig at Andrew with a new sexy photo

90 Day Fiancé viewers rallied behind Amira after Andrew’s shocking behavior on Sunday night’s episode. The 29-year-old reality star responded to the episode with a new photo and a message, which is directed at Andrew after they ended their engagement.

“Feeling myself again,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram photo adding: “Never deny yourself out of love.”

On 90 Day Fiancé, Amira decided to fly back to France rather than America in a last-minute decision. She revealed to TLC cameras that she went to the airport and checked in her bags to fly to California but had a panic attack after Andrew texted her that she would meet an “angry fiance.”

Amira also revealed that she called her father, who forgave her for going to Serbia against his wishes, and advised her to do what is best for her. The French reality TV star told the TLC camera that Andrew asked for the engagement ring back rather than apologize after she revealed to him that she did not get on the flight to California.

90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.