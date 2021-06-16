90 Day Fiance fans are totally done with Elizabeth and her family

Fans are over Elizabeth and her family’s drama on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and don’t want them on their screens anymore Pic credit: TLC

Elizabeth Potthast and her family’s storyline and behavior on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? has become too much for viewers who want them off of their screens.

Elizabeth’s mom’s recent homophobic post on Instagram made a lot of viewers angry on top of the disdain they already had for the family who tries to manufacture drama.

The different storylines that cover Andrei Castravet’s issues with each of Elizabeth’s family members are played out and fans were hoping for a fresh couple instead of the same drama that went on from their original run on 90 Day Fiance.

The Potthast family is definitely talked about, so the drama they ramp up does work, but the talk is rarely positive. The OnlyFans content that is put out by Elizabeth, her sisters Becky and Jen, her sister-in-law Meg, and her brother Charlie also comes into the conversation a lot among critics online and seems to be a point of contention for the family.

The family doesn’t seem to care about their appearance to viewers and seem to only get upset when their OnlyFans are brought up.

Most recently, Charlie Potthastand his wife Meg separately got into social media fights with a well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page creator, @this_mommy_says_bad_words, over their harsh critique of Meg and Charlie’s OnlyFans.

A Reddit thread captured viewer’s feelings of the Potthast family

90 Day Fiance fans have been lashing out about their disdain and contempt of the Potthast family all over the internet, but one particular Redditor and subsequent thread captured a lot of the general feeling of viewers.

The Reddit user started a thread with the title, “I would pay $6.99 a month to never see the Libby family again.” They went on to say, “Is anyone remotely invested in this storyline?? It feels so fake, and they are all so spoiled. I love hate watching this show, like everyone else – but I can’t even care enough to watch their segments.”

A Reddit thread was made hating on the Potthast family Pic credit: sleepingonthewing205/Reddit

Redditors then gave their opinions on the post and the Potthast family.

One person said, “They are trying so hard to get their own show.”

While another expressed that they’ve had enough by saying, “I kinda wish they would get their own show so they don’t have to be on the shows I watch.”

Redditors shared their opinions on the Potthast family Pic credit: sleepingonthewing205/Reddit

There is a big group of people who find the Potthast family desperate and gross between the way they act on the show and the content they put out on OnlyFans.

One person summed it up by saying, “That’s all I can think about then they keep saying “family business” .. their only fans.”

The conversation continued about the Potthast family Pic credit: sleepingonthewing205/Reddit

There will be more of the same drama coming up on the current season

Still ahead on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is the RV trip that Chuck and all his children will be taking from Florida to Maryland for a family reunion.

Based on the trailer for the season and last episode’s sneak peek, it looks like Andrei will have problems with Becky and the RV ride will not go without drama.

Viewers will have to get through this season with the Potthast family whose drama is ongoing.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.