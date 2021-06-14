Meg Potthast got in a verbal fight with a 90 Day Fiance critic

Meg Potthast got into a serious verbal altercation with a well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page creator over their content about the Potthast family. Pic credit: TLC

Meg Potthast, Charlie’s wife from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, got into a fight with a well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page creator on Instagram about the negative content that has been coming out about her.

The creator @this_mommy_says_bad_words often criticizes the Potthast family, and recently Meg has been the main target. @this_mommy_says_bad_words felt like Meg was trying to instigate something after posting a meme about keyboard warriors and replied to Meg’s post.

Meg’s story post read, “Don’t talk s**t to the keyboard warrior, or he will bust a caps lock on your a** tough guy.”

@this_mommy_says_bad_words replied to the post, “Is that a threat of violence against me? Last I heard that was illegal.”

The subsequent conversation between the two got heated until they decided the conversation was leading nowhere and angrily stopped the DM.

Meg made some surprising comments during the fight

The fight between Meg and @this_mommy_says_bad_words took off after @this_mommy_says_bad_words brought up Meg’s OnlyFans, and Meg kept the fight going when she asked, “What is your obsession with me and my husband? Are you mad he’s mine?”

@this_mommy_says_bad_words replied, “I would rather die then let your husband touch me.” And went on to say, “And nobody is obsessed with you, trust me.”

Meg called @this_mommy_says_bad_words out by saying, well, you sure do have a lot to say about me, which led to the conversation point about Meg’s boobs.

@this_mommy_says_bad_words has been calling her “refund gap” around the 90 Day Fiance online community, and it appears Meg wants them to stop. The term comes from critics on Reddit who viewed Meg’s OnlyFans and used the choice words to describe her boobs.

The conversation then turned into back and forth insults until they decided to end the fight, apparently still angry.

@this_mommy_says_bad_words posted the DM conversation she had with Meg on Instagram.

Meg has been attracting attention recently online

Meg commented on a post that another 90 Day Fiance fan account posted an unflattering side-by-side comparison that got some harsh comments. She tried to make fun of herself light-heartedly but also defended the way she looked.

She also let followers know in an Instagram story that she will block people if she feels they are being haters towards her.

Meg also got involved in the internet reaction to the fight that went down on the boat between her sisters-in-law.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.