Charlie Potthast fights with 90 Day Fiance critic over calling out his mom’s homophobic post

Charlie Potthast got into it with a well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page creator and his comments were wild. Pic credit: TLC

Charlie Potthast from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? instigated a fight with a well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page creator, and it looks like he got shut down in the argument.

The DM that Charlie sent to @this_mommy_says_bad_words was about the very strong and critical response they had towards his mom’s most recent homophobic post on her page. He also addressed the idea that he sells sex tapes.

Charlie said, “Hey troll where your proof I sell sex tapes? Go be a loser somewhere else and leave my mom alone.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

@this_mommy_says_bad_words proceeded to get into it with Charlie about his mom’s homophobia, how his family comes across as white trash, and how his kids feel about his sex tapes. They then provided all the proof.

Charlie Potthast started a fight with a 90 Day Fiance fan account creator and lost

Charlie started the fight with @this_mommy_says_bad_words, but stopped responding after they provided him with pictures of his wife, his two sisters, and Elizabeth’s OnlyFans content.

It appears that Charlie was mad at @this_mommy_says_bad_words for calling him out for his sex tapes and calling his mom out for her homophobia.

Charlie got into it with a formidable 90 Day Fiance fan account creator and was moded when they provided him with the proof he was asking for. Pic credit: @this_mommy_says_bad_words/Instagram

Charlie has been on OnlyFans and his wife Meg, who also her own account too. @this_mommy_says_bad_words posted part of their conversation on their page provided proof of Charlie’s OnlyFans.

The popular Instagram account made their point to Charlie after he instigated a fight with them.

Elizabeth’s family’s OnlyFans content has been brought up a lot by critics

Elizabeth got trolled by a lot of critics after her OnlyFans content was leaked. The content in both her sisters, her brother, and sister-in-law’s OnlyFans was leaked as well and became a talking point for their haters.

Larissa Lima was fired for her content on cam websites so onlookers are confused about what makes OnlyFans so different.

Elizabeth and her family will continue to be in the spotlight for the remainder of the Happily Ever After? season so their haters will continue to have things to talk about. The next hyped-up event for the Potthast family will be their family reunion in Maryland which they will all be taking one RV to.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.