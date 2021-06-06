After Elizabeth Potthast’s mom made a homophobic post on social media, Kenny from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way clapped back

Elizabeth Potthast’s mom has drawn sharp criticism from 90 Day Fiance fans and Kenny from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way for her homophobic post on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Kenny from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way clapped back at Elizabeth Potthast’s mom, Pamela, after she made a homophobic post on Instagram.

Pamela has since deleted and turned off the comments to the post of a rainbow with the caption, “A promise of God not a symbol of pride” but not before Kenny, who is gay, was able to leave a comment of a rainbow emoji.

Kenny wasn’t the only person to quickly catch the homophobic post and give Pamela a piece of their mind, 90 Day Fiance fans also noticed the close-minded post and unleashed their thoughts.

Pamela’s homophobic post drew a lot of attention

Elizabeth’s mom Pamela received a lot of negative attention for her derogatory religious post and subsequent caption of her photo, so much so that she had to delete the comments and disable them.

The caption for the upsetting photo read, “True meaning of a rainbow is God’s promise to us in Genesis 9:13-17, not about pride.”

A well-known 90 Day Fiance page, @that_mommy_says_bad_words, fired back at Pamela and was able to capture their remarks on the post as well as Kenny’s rainbow emoji comment.

It appears that Pamela was originally deleting the negative comments on her picture and @that_mommy_says_bad_words called her out for it and repeated themselves.

They said, “Since you deleted my comment, I’ll say it again? Who are YOU to talk about again and religion when ALL of your kids sell p***y and d**k pics on Only Fans for $15 a month? You’re so righteous though right? Standing up for your god by using blanketed homophobia.”

Pamela mostly posts pictures of family and religious sayings, and touts herself as a “Talent Agent/Agency Owner at Stellar Talent and Image, a faith-based boutique agency representing actors, models, singers, and dancers ages 5 & older.”

Elizabeth’s family is highly criticized by viewers

Although Pamela has not been featured on Happily Ever After? so far, there is still plenty of time in the season for her to make an appearance, and based on the way she infuriates fans with her small-mindedness, her presence could make waves.

The rest of Elizabeth’s family and their relationship with Andrei has been one of the main storylines this season as things seem to be getting more tense and fired up over Andrei’s presence in the family business.

After denying Andrei a $100,000 loan to start his own house flipping business, Chuck counter-offered a place within the family company flipping houses, but the ongoing tension Andrei has with the rest of the family proved to be too much and Chuck had to decide to just work with Andrei individually.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.