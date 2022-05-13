90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas is happier than ever after turning 29, says ‘I’m very proud of myself’

Evelin Villegas enjoys her island getaway. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas enjoyed celebrating her 29th birthday in San Andres recently with her husband Corey Rathgeber by her side.

It seems the reality TV personality did some self-reflection about how far she’s come over the past few years and noted that she was proud of where she is today.

Evelin and Corey have certainly taken major strides in their relationship since we first met them.

The pair has taken viewers on quite the ride with their rollercoaster romance, but they seem to have found their stride since tying the knot.

The married couple recently took a romantic island getaway to celebrate Evelin’s birthday and she expressed her gratitude for making it to another year.

Evelin Villegas is happier than ever after turning 29

Evelin recently shared a slew of photos and videos from her time in San Andres, where she had a lot of fun.

However, in the Instagram post, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star noted that she was thankful for another year on Earth and eight years of being with her husband, Corey Rathgeber. She also admitted to being in a very happy place in her life right now.

“[On] an island for my birthday. I am in the place I want to be in life. I work hard and I play harder,” wrote Evelin.

Speaking of working hard, the Ecuadorian native has been doing just that with her and Corey’s new bar in Engabao. They’ve been busy running their newly renovated beachside property after it was severely affected by the pandemic back in 2020.

Based on the photos Evelin frequently posts from the location, business appears to be booming and the 29-year-old shared in her post that she’s “very proud” of herself.

Evelin Villegas celebrates her relationship with husband Corey Rathgeber

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star noted several things she was thankful for after being able to celebrate another year around the sun.

Corey Rathgeber recently shared a sweet post for Evelin and posted more photos of their time in San Andres, and the reality TV personality expressed her gratitude for him in her post.

“This trip has been awesome and the company even better,” wrote Evelin while tagging Corey in the post. “Thank God for one more year of life and 8-year’s celebration of Corey and I being boyfriend and girlfriend, I know it’s cheesy but we still celebrate it.”

Before ending her post, Evelin thanked her Instagram followers for the birthday love.

“Thank you all for the birthday messages you sent me, thanks for the love,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.