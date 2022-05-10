90 Day Fiance: Corey Rathgeber is having an ‘amazing time’ during birthday getaway for Evelin Villegas

Corey Rathgeber enjoys a Caribbean vacation with Evelin Villegas. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Corey Rathgeber is making sure that wife Evelin Villegas is enjoying her birthday trip, and he’s having an amazing time as well. The husband/wife duo –who currently resides in Evelin’s home country, Ecuador– jetted off to the Caribbean to celebrate.

Things appear to be going well for the couple, who had a rocky relationship for many years. We’ve seen their breakups and makeups play out on the TLC show, and in Season 4, we witnessed their wedding–an event that marked the couple’s final season on the franchise.

Evelin and Corey have both teased a return to TV, which means they’ll likely appear on another spinoff sometime in the future.

Until then, they’ve been keeping us updated on social media, and right now, the couple is enjoying a romantic vacation in San Andres.

Corey Rathgeber is enjoying a birthday getaway with Evelin Villegas

Corey Rathgeber recently shared photos from his Caribbean getaway with his wife Evelin as they continue to celebrate her birthday, which was on May 8.

The newly-minted 33-year-old has recently posted photos and videos from her trip, including a cheeky bikini photo on social media. However, while it might be Evelin’s birthday celebration, Corey is having just as much fun.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum also shared details from their trip in a recent Instagram post and noted that they’ve been having a fantastic time.

“For Evelin’s birthday we went to an island in the Caribbean called San Andres,” wrote Corey. “It’s our 3rd day and we are loving it. Sunny, beautiful white sand beaches with the clearest water I have ever seen! “

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas are having ‘an amazing time’ in the Caribbean

The 90 Day Fiance star continued to dish about the beautiful island of San Andres.

In his post, he noted that “the water here has seven different colors ranging from dark blue to bright green turquoise. “It’s so cool to see, it almost looks fake because of how drastic the colors change.”

“It’s truly been an amazing time,” he added.

The 38-year-old tagged Evelin in the post and wrote, “I love you with all my heart.”

Corey also shared several images showing the beautiful Caribbean beach in the backdrop as he posed with Evelin in her two-piece bikini.

In another post, the couple cozied up under a cabana while smiling for the cameras.

There’s also a solo photo of Evelin showing off her toned abs while perched on large stones with a shipwreck in the background.

