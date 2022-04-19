90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas declares her love for Corey Rathgeber as they celebrate 8 years together

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber are still going strong, eight years into their relationship. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber are still going strong eight years into their relationship.

Evelin took time to declare her love for her husband and commemorate her and Corey’s special milestone.

Evelin shared a video set to the song Careless Whisper by Acoustic Trench. In the video, Evelin leaped into Corey’s arms on the beach as he picked her up and spun her around before stopping to share some kisses in front of the ocean. Evelin sported a cheeky, blue thong string bikini, while Corey opted for a white t-shirt paired with gray and teal swimming trunks.

Evelin Villegas declares love for Corey Rathgeber on 8th anniversary

“8 years 💕,” Evelin captioned the post. “I love our life and how lucky we are to spend our days at the beach with our pets. I’ll always love you Corey Charles ❤️.”

Evelin’s fans, 90 Day Fiance stars congratulate her and Corey

Evelin’s followers took to the comments section, where they congratulated the couple on their 8-year anniversary.

First to comment was Evelin’s husband, Corey, who wrote, “I love you more than you know ❤️❤️❤️.”

Jenny Slatten, one of Evelin and Corey’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way co-stars, commented, “Cogenerations ❤️🙌🔥👏”

“You are both so adorable. Congratulations on 8 years. ❤️🤗,” wrote Debbie Johnson, another alum from the 90 Day Fiance franchise and mother to Colt Johnson.

In her Instagram Stories, Evelin shared another pic. It was a throwback photo of herself and Corey on the beach once again, this time taken in 2014. “Back in the day,” Evelin captioned the photo. “Photo taken in 2014.”

Corey commemorates eight years with Evelin

Corey was sure to express his love for Evelin as well and commemorate their nearly ten years together as a couple. Taking to his Instagram, Corey shared a carousel post with four throwback pics of himself and Evelin during their early years together.

“Exactly 8 years ago today we met in Montanita! These are the very first pictures taken that special night!” Corey captioned his post. “I love you with all my heart ❤️ I am so excited for what our future holds! Get ready 🔥”

Evelin and Corey’s relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs, as witnessed by 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers during the couple’s time on the show.

They hid their elopement, shocking their families and 90 Day Fiance viewers when they announced they had been secretly married for one year. Although Evelin voiced that marrying Corey was not a necessity for her and that things were better before they tied the knot, it looks as though the couple has worked through their issues.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.