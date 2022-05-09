90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas gets cheeky in a bikini for her birthday

Evelin Villegas showed off her backside to 90 Day Fiance fans in a photo on her birthday. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas celebrated her birthday with a day full of fun activities that she shared on social media. Her posts included one surprise photo of her backside in a bikini.

The now-33-year-old Ecuadorian native enjoyed part of her birthday at the beach and was photographed from the back, living her best life with a drink in her hand.

The Other Way viewers met Corey and Evelin on Season 1 of the 90 Day spinoff and continued to follow their journey on What Now?, Love Games, and Season 3 of The Other Way.

Evelin Villegas posed in a small bikini showing off her backside for her birthday

Evelin posted up a storm on Instagram for her birthday yesterday. One of those posts included a bikini photo where she showed off her backside.

Evelin had her back and face turned away from the camera in the photo as she wore a blue thong bikini with a white bikini top. She posed with a drink in her hand as she stood behind the shoreline of a beach and lounge setup.

Evelin wore a tiny bikini in the photo she posted to Instagram. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin and Corey both have their own OnlyFans accounts, although neither show any nudity to subscribers.

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas run a bar and restaurant in Engabao, Ecuador

During their time on The Other Way, Corey and Evelin talked about a bar/restaurant they owned and operated. During the coronavirus pandemic, they shared the news that their business had been seized on social media.

Since then, they shared the grand re-opening of their bar/restaurant, and they often post photos and videos there.

Evelin has called it a “family business” and has shown her sisters working behind the bar.

On Season 1 of The Other Way, Corey talked about how he poured his life savings into the first bar, and neither he nor Evelin have talked about how they were able to make the second business happen.

Corey and Evelin recently celebrated eight years together, although 90 Day fans know they have broken up and gotten back together several times throughout the years.

The now-married couple appears to be drama-free for the time being, or they’re at least keeping their personal issues off of social media.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.