90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas calls Laura Jallali the ‘most disliked person’ on the show

90 Day Fiance stars Evelin Villegas and Laura Jallali. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Evelin Villegas seems to be holding a grudge against Laura Jallali. The longtime partner of Corey Rathgeber recently threw shade at her former friend, calling her the “most disliked person” on the show.

90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas reveals her ‘most disliked’ cast member

Looks like the drama between Evelin Villegas and Laura Jallali is still far from being over. The 90 Day Fiance stars remain at odds with each other more than a year after their nasty feud.

During a “truth or dare” session on Instagram, Evelin made a brutal comment about Laura. The Engabao native was asked to choose between eating raw egg or be the “most disliked person” on 90 Day Fiance.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Evelin answered with no hesitation that she would never eat raw egg but would never want to be the most hated on the show either. However, she did reveal who she thinks is best suited for such a title.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb bluntly said Laura is the “most disliked person” on the show. She even made a disgusted face to match her statement.

Aside from Laura, Evelin considered another cast member as someone who is hated on the 90 Day Fiance. She said “the other one that got fired” is the “most disliked person” too, seemingly referring to Larissa Dos Santos Lima. The two also had beef in the past, which started because of Corey Rathgeber.

90 Day Fiance star Evelin Villegas calls Laura Jallali the ‘most disliked person’ on the show. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin’s beef with Laura Jallali

Evelin Villegas and Laura Jallali used to have a close relationship. At one point, Laura even lived with Evelin and Corey in Engabao.

Read More Jorge Nava ready to tell his side as 90 Day Fiance star inches closer to prison release...

However, their friendship turned sour after Laura allegedly spread rumors that Evelin and Corey were already married, duping fans. Aladin Jallali’s ex-wife also supposedly started rumors that Evelin was cheating on Corey.

In an interview with blogger John Yates, Evelin claimed she took good care of Laura while she was in Ecuador. So when she supposedly spread fake news about her, she was really hurt.

“I was such a huge support for her, even if she doesn’t want to admit it,’ she added. “And if she doesn’t want to admit it, fine.”

90 Day Fiance: Evelin fires back at haters criticizing her for going out despite COVID-19

Meanwhile, Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber have been getting a lot of negative comments about their Valentine’s Day outing. The 90 Day Fiance couple is currently on a romantic getaway after battling COVID-19.

Many are criticizing the couple for continuing with their lifestyle, traveling to different places despite testing positive last month. One commenter pointed out that Evelin and Corey shouldn’t be going out because they could get the virus again.

90 Day Fiance couple Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber criticized for going out after battling COVID-19. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Another one added surviving COVID-19 doesn’t mean they are immune from the virus. Other users called out the 90 Day Fiance couple for being inconsiderate to other people they might infect.

But Evelin clarified that they “got tested for antibodies” and that they have it right now. She also said they “always wear masks” every time they travel. However, her recent posts from the resort showed her and Corey not wearing face masks outdoors.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.