90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas eyes frontal nudes on OnlyFans despite being COVID-19 positive

90 Day Fiance star Evelin Villegas is willing to do frontal nudes on OnlyFans. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Evelin Villegas is not letting COVID-19 stop her from showing off her body online. The longtime partner of Corey Rathgeber continues to share racy photos on OnlyFans despite being having contracted the virus.

And it looks like it’s about to get even sexier from here on out. The Ecuador native revealed her future plans on the adult-based site, which include sexier content than before.

90 Day Fiance: Evelin Villegas reveals plans to go all out on OnlyFans

It looks like Evelin Villegas still has a lot to offer on OnlyFans. The 90 Day Fiance alum revealed her plans to take her sexy photos up a notch, which will definitely turn up the heat even more.

Evelin often shares sexy snaps on the platform but never really went all out with it. When asked whether or not she’s planning on doing so in the future, she said it’s something she actually considers.

“I don’t show frontal nudes but one day I will,” the 90 Day Fiance babe revealed. She accompanied her response with a semi-nude photo of herself facing away from the camera.

“I believe the human body is beautiful and it should be [loved] instead of [sexualized] and [judged],” she added. “OnlyFans [has opened] a safe place to show my sexy side without judgments.”

Evelin still COVID-19 positive

Meanwhile, Evelin Villegas confirmed that she and Corey Rathgeber still have COVID-19. The 90 Day Fiance alum said they are on day 14 since they tested positive.

But Evelin claimed their condition is starting to improve. The beach babe said they’re feeling a lot better now. However, she’s still waiting for her sense of smell and taste to come back.

In January, the 90 Day Fiance couple announced that they got infected by the virus. At the time, their symptoms were mild and don’t require hospitalization. Evelin and Corey also quarantined together.

But the couple received mean comments online, with some blaming them for contracting the virus.

“Some people [are] being mean saying comments like [it’s] our fault but the reality is that since the virus [has] been here we only have been in the same social bubble and we had [been] tested multiple times now,” Evelin defended.

90 Day Fiance couple Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber tested positive for COVID-19. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Evelin hustles hard despite being sick

Despite being COVID-19 positive, Evelin Villegas continues to hustle hard on OnlyFans. The 90 Day Fiance star actively promotes her page on social media, almost as if she’s not even sick at all.

The reality star also did not stop doing other gigs on IG. Evelin still posts paid advertisements on her page despite being hit by the virus.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.