90 Day Fiancé: Elizabeth Potthast uses Andrei Castravet’s head to wipe counter in new IG video

Never underestimate a 90 Day Fiance star who is trying to cling on to their 15 minutes of fame. Enter Elizebeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, who have been on again and off again fan favorites for a few seasons now.

Lately, reality stars and us mere mortals alike have been feeling nostalgic for the good old days where Britney Spears owned the charts in her futuristic flight attendant outfit. But as most millennials do, they up the anty and change a once-perfect memory into an unrecognizable version and now, we’ll never hear Toxic and not see Libby and Andrei in a battle of the sexes in their kitchen.

Libby and Andrei take part in the TikTok trend

During the pandemic, Britney fans took to TikTok to share their version of the newest viral video. Each video shows the participant performing an action to the smash hit Toxic, but instead of the chorus, a cute “squeak squeak” ends the snippet.

Elizabeth and Andrei could not be left out of the trend, and followers watched their version of the viral video today on the mother of one’s Instagram. The footage starts with the reality star cleaning up the kitchen.

Big Ed would approve of the mayo in the hair

As she finished up her chores, Andrei raids the fridge and throws some deli meat and bread on the counter. First, who throws good honey ham around like a frisbee? Second, he then proceeds to squirt mayo all over their marble countertops.

As the pop song gets to the chorus, the video then cuts to Andrei’s face being used as a mop to clean up the mess he just made. Libby captioned her post, writing, “This is so relatable and accurate in so many ways. 😂🥪🧼”

The video was a hit with TLC fans

Fans of the couple found the video humorous and even left some comments. One follower wrote, “Hahahaha oh man Mayo in the face sounds terrible. 😂😂😂”

While another pointed out that “Big Ed would enjoy this.” The San Diego native and controversial TLC personality is known to rub mayo in his hair to help with his dry scalp and even showed off his routine to fans.

One overzealous fan even claimed, “This is hilarious! Funniest thing I’ve seen today. Thank you for this! 🤣🤣🤣”

90 Day Fiance fans are currently watching Libby lose her cool after incessant attacks on her husband by her siblings. The Floridian got so aggravated in the last episode she even lashed out at her sister.

The couple may still have a hard-core following on social media, but most franchise viewers find their theatrics a bit much. Only time will tell if the couple will reel it in, but something tells us they are enjoying their time in the spotlight.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.