As the clock struck midnight on June 1, it officially became Pride month. Many of the 90 Day Fiance stars took to their social media to pay tribute to this month-long celebration.

Elizabeth Potthast didn’t think she would have to speak out against some homophobic statements made by her family, but that is exactly what happened over the weekend when her mother shared her homophobic views with the world.

Pamela Putnam took to her Instagram to share a rainbow graphic with the caption “Rainbow… a promise of God, not a symbol of pride. True meaning of a rainbow is God’s promise to us in Genesis 9:13-17, not about pride.”

Elizabeth believes in love and Pride

TLC fans did not take kindly to Pam’s opinion, and neither did her daughter. Elizabeth had to take to her social media to make sure followers knew her stance on gay rights and pride. In her Instagram Story, the reality star claimed that she did not share the same misguided opinion as her mother.

The blonde immediately got to the point, telling fans, “I wanted to address something really quickly about a recent post that one of my family members decided to make about the rainbow and about pride.”

Elizabeth told fans, “I just want to tell you clearly. I totally disagree with it.”

Even though she didn’t name names, Elizabeth emphasized her beliefs by saying, “I think it’s very insensitive. And to those who can be offended or hurt. I hope you are safe.” The TLC personality ended her message with, “I also want you to know that we love you so much. And love is love, and that’s it.”

Elizabeth stands against her family

The fan-favorite wanted to make sure she distanced herself even farther from her questionable family member and that unsettling post. Since the original post, Pam has had to turn off her comment section.

But fans took to Reddit to let her and the network know how they really felt. Many TLC viewers were not surprised Elizabeth’s mom’s views but felt that Pam should be more concerned with the fact that most of her children had been arrested and bared their private bits on OnlyFans.

In the current season, Elizabeth and her husband, Andrei Castravet, are fighting a losing battle with the rest of her family, who still think Andrei is using the patriarch, Chuck Potthast, for his gain. Fans believe that after this outburst and the fight on the boat, the reality couple will start to distance themselves from the rest of the Potthast family.

90 Day Fiance:Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.