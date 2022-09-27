90 Day Fiance: Elizabeth Potthast shares issue she’s having with her hand

Elizabeth Potthast clued 90 Day Fiance fans into a painful issue she’s been having. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Elizabeth Potthast is very pregnant with her second child with her Moldovan husband, Andrei Castravet, but she shared an issue unrelated to her pregnancy.

It looks like Libby is suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome and needs the help of a wrist brace to make herself feel better.

This is the first time Libby has complained about the painful and hindering issue on her social media.

In her Instagram Story post, Libby just showed a picture of her hand in the brace and captioned, “Oh carpal tunnel fun.”

She added the hashtags “#numbhands” and “#almostthere” but did not describe what she meant by that.

In any case, Libby is due to give birth in the very near future and has to contend with labor and her carpal tunnel it’s looking like.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet revealed the gender of their baby

Libby and Andrei already have a three-year-old daughter who is excited to become a big sister.

To announce the gender of their second child, the couple did an unorthodox, but fun gender reveal party.

In the video they shared on Instagram, the family of three stood outside in an open field while a team of skydivers landed on the ground to make the announcement.

The first skydiver to touch down carried a blue flag behind them, signifying that Libby and Andrei were going to have a boy.

Neither Libby nor Andrei have hinted at a possible name.

Elizabeth has been dealing with drama on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are five episodes in to the seventh season and have already watched plenty of drama unfold in Libby and Andrei’s life.

Firstly, it was revealed that Libby has intentions to become a professional singer and that she and Andrei were designating a spare room in their new house as Libby’s studio.

Libby, who wants to sing nursery rhymes, was chastised by her friends and family for the idea. Libby’s vocal coach also said she needed a lot of work.

Secondly, Libby has been dealing with family drama around her mom’s birthday and her mom’s denial that her brother Charlie has an alcohol problem.

Libby thought she and her sisters were united in their stance that Charlie needed help before they could be around him, but her sisters decided to attend their mom’s birthday party and go back on their word.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.