90 Day Fiance viewers slam Elizabeth Potthast’s singing after finding a clip

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers just learned during the premiere episode of Season 7 that alum Elizabeth (Libby) Potthast wants to launch a singing career.

The notion was brought up while Libby and her Moldovan husband Andrei Castravet gave Libby’s father Chuck Potthast a tour of their new home. Andrei mentioned they were turning one of their spare rooms into a studio for Libby.

This came as a shock to Happily Ever After? viewers who have historically not been stoked about the musicians within the 90 Day franchise.

Elizabeth explained that singing has been a passion of hers for a long time and doubled down on that sentiment when she had lunch with her mom and sisters.

In any case, Libby’s singing was not sampled on the show, but 90 Day fans have found a clip of Libby singing, and it has not gotten great reviews.

Libby and Andrei were originally on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance before appearing on Seasons 4 to (now) 7 of the Happily Ever After? spinoff.

A clip of Elizabeth Potthast singing has been circulating with negative reviews

A popular 90 Day fan page shared a clip Libby originally posted of her singing her daughter Eleanor the lullaby, Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

In the caption, the fan account asked, “Libby has previously shown off her singing “skills” What do you think? 🧐.”

The post and caption’s question garnered a lot of negative attention from 90 Day critics who were not feeling Libby’s singing.

One top comment brought harsh American Idol judge Simon Cowell into it by slamming, “Wth someone tell her the truth where is Simon?”

Another critic remarked, “Oh no,” while another brought Usman “Sojaboy” Umar into it by saying, “I think I prefer Soja Boy. 😂😂.”

Another opinion read, “She’s not hitting the notes, ‘some- where’ is a full octave and she just kind of slumps and compensates with extra volume.”

Yet another 90 Day viewer jabbed, “She better stick to flipping houses in the family business.”

Another 90 Day Fiance fan page took aim at Elizabeth Potthast’s singing

A different 90 Day fan page took their interpretation of Libby singing next level by comparing it to other perceived-annoying phrases, behaviors, stories, or situations from throughout the 90 Day network.

The meme began by introducing, “Things I’d rather hear instead of Libby singing:”

Below was a picture on the top left of Mohamed Abdelhamed with the response, “Mohamed’s whispering.”

Next to that was a still image of Ben Rathbun with the answer, “Ben’s runaway train story,” below it.

On the bottom left was a picture of Memphis Smith, who had a famous bathroom scene that did not sit well with viewers. Below her picture, the meme read, “Memphis’ ‘me poop.'”

Rounding out the meme on the bottom right was a picture of Angela Deem and the response, “Angela’s cackle.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.