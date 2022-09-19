90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast is ‘large and in charge’ at 37 weeks

Elizabeth Potthast shows off her growing baby bump. Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast is “large and in charge” and it won’t be much longer before her baby boy finally makes his debut.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is now 37 weeks along after announcing her pregnancy back in March.

Elizabeth and her husband Andrei Castravet have made several big changes in the past few months. The couple recently moved into their own home and Elizabeth also shared plans to make a major career change.

The 32-year-old wants to forge a path in the music industry but has not been getting support from her family. However, Andrei has been on board with her decision and he even created a studio in their new home for her to record.

Elizabeth has already released a cover of Patsy Cline’s song, Blue, on social media — which surprised many naysayers. Her singing voice caused a bit of drama with some people even accusing her of lip-syncing to country singer LeAnn Rimes’ version of the song.

Despite the hoopla, Elizabeth is seemingly too busy focusing her energy on her pregnancy to worry about that.

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast is 37 weeks pregnant

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared a photo on her Instagram Story and showed off her growing baby bump. She was comfortably dressed for the mirror selfie in black biker shorts and a matching black crop top.

Elizabeth had her hair in a high bun with a scrunchie as she cradled her baby bump with one hand while holding her phone to snap a side view of her belly.

“Large and in charge” she captioned the post.

Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Elizabeth has been sharing updates on her pregnancy over the past few months and she recently confessed to feeling extra tired as her due date draws near.

The reality TV personality has also been extra hungry as she recently displayed a platter of two fries, three sodas, and three burgers from Shake Shack and jokingly blamed it on the baby.

Elizabeth Potthast enjoys a day out in a blue dress

Despite her growing baby bump, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is still out and about spending time with her daughter Eleanor before the new baby arrives.

Elizabeth and Andrei took their three-year-old for a fun day out and she was stylish in her little blue romper and flower headband. Andrei also enjoyed some daddy-daughter time on the pony carousel with Eleanor as his wife captured the sweet moment.

Pic credit: @andrei9861@elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Meanwhile, Elizabeth wore a fashionable blue dress for the family outing in a blue and white sleeveless outfit with side slits.

Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

She added a black YSL handbag and large sunglasses and snapped a selfie as Andrei and Eleanor enjoyed the rides.

