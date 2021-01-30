90 Day Fiance: Debbie Johnson levels up with new $23k whip

90 Day Fiance star Debbie Johnson got herself a new whip. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Debbie Johnson is reaping the fruit of her hard work on and off-camera. The mother of Colt Johnson proudly shared some improvements in her lifestyle, which many find impressive.

Recently, the cat lover from Las Vegas revealed she managed to make a relatively pricey purchase for herself. See what she got and how much it costs below.

90 Day Fiance: Debbie Johnson proudly reaps the fruit of her labor

Looks like Colt Johson is not the only one benefiting from the show. His mom, Debbie Johnson, appeared to have taken advantage of her 90 Day Fiance gig as well.

In an Instagram post, mother Debbie revealed that she just purchased a brand new car. The TLC star appeared over the moon as she posed next to her shiny new whip.

Debbie said she’s thankful for the fruits of her labor. However, she did not specify whether the money she used buying it was from her 90 Day Fiance gigs or something else.

Colt’s outspoken mom also seemed excited to finally go on a road trip with a functioning air conditioner. Gone are the days when she’s driving a sweltering hot car, especially during hot weather. “With summer around the corner, I’m done not having AC. Anyone need a lift?” she added.

Debbie’s new ride wows fans

Debbie Johnson is totally loving her new ride just as much as her fans. The 90 Day Fiance star couldn’t hide her excitement as she talked about her new whip.

Colt’s mother bought a white 2021 Kia Forte EX Trim, with the price starting at $23,090. It’s a compact car with some user-friendly features.

This is not the first time the Johnson household upgraded their ride. In 2019, Colt purchased a brand new Mazda 6, which ranges from $20,731 to $37,076 at the time. This seemed to break his frugal image on the show, which many find surprising.

90 Day Fiance: Debbie’s other side gig

Meanwhile, a new leak suggested that Debbie Johnson has a side gig other than 90 Day Fiance. According to Reddit user Bella14LV, Colt Johnson’s mother is hustling hard as a food delivery driver.

Apparently, the source is living in Las Vegas and had a friend who ordered food via Uber Eats. She said the order was delivered by mother Debbie herself. The claims have yet to be confirmed so it’s better to take it with a grain of salt.

