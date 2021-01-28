90 Day Fiance: Mother Debbie excited for Colt Johnson’s ‘Single Life’

90 Day Fiance star Debbie Johnson looking forward to see Colt Johnson on The Single Life. Pic credit: @savagedebbiej/Instagram

90 Day Fiance cast member Debbie Johnson is one proud mama to Colt Johnson. The TLC star is not one to shy away from showing her affection to her son despite the criticism she gets for it.

Ever since their debut on the show, Colt and Debbie’s unusually close relationship has definitely raised some eyebrows. But that doesn’t stop mother Debbie from doting on Colt.

90 Day Fiance: Debbie Johnson excited for Colt Johnson’s new spinoff

Debbie Johnson is looking forward to seeing her son, Colt Johnson, back on the 90 Day Fiance world once again. The 34-year-old software engineer is set to appear on yet another spinoff, this time on Discovery+.

Colt, along with other “single” cast members, will take part in the new show called 90 Day: The Single Life. It’ll focus on their journey as they dive back into the dating scene after their failed international relationships.

Other 90 Day Fiance stars joining the spinoff include Big Ed Brown, Brittany Banks, Molly Hopkins, Fernanda Flores, and Danielle Jbali.

Debbie quickly showed her support for her son, saying she “can’t wait” for him to date again. The cat lover from Las Vegas took to Instagram and shared a promotional post of the show featuring Colt.

Is Colt single? What happened to Vanessa Guerra?

Colt Johnson’s new gig has raised some questions, particularly about the real status between him and Vanessa Guerra. With Colt joining 90 Day: The Single Life, many are wondering if he’s single again.

Previously, the two appeared to make their romance official after stepping out in public holding hands. There were also claims that the two got engaged after leaked photos showed Colt down on one knee, seemingly proposing to Vanessa.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the 90 Day Fiance star confirmed that he is currently “dating domestic.” Although he did not give the name of his supposed girlfriend, many are convinced it’s Vanessa. Will fans see more of her on the show?

90 Day Fiance: Is Colt done dating foreigners?

Colt Johnson also revealed that he’s planning on making some adjustments to his dating habits. The 90 Day Fiance celeb said he’s now avoiding dating foreign girls and sticking with the locals.

“I’ve given up on foreign girls,” Colt said. “This is the first time I’m dating locally in Las Vegas. So I’m very excited [about] just finding people I have more things in common with.”

The 90 Day Fiance alum also revealed that he’s trying different ways of meeting people. Aside from doing it online, he’s eager to meet new people through mutual friends and even speed dating.

90 Day: The Single Life premieres Sunday, Feb. 21 on Discovery+.