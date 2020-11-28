90 Day Fiance rumors: Did Colt Johnson propose to Vanessa Guerra? Did she say yes?

It appears that 90 Day Fiance fans have not seen the last of Colt Johnson.

A leaked photo appears to show the 90 Day Fiance star taking his relationship with Vanessa Guerra to the next level.

We also don’t know how Vanessa reacted to the rumored proposal.

Is 90 Day Fiance’s villain engaged? Did Vanessa say yes? Here is everything we know.

Colt proposes to Vanessa

The leaked photo appears to show Colt getting down on one knee and proposing to his long-time friend Vanessa.

Some Reddit users were quick to slam Colt as “trash,” while others speculated that Debbie would turn on Vanessa.

Some Reedit fans called out Vanessa for her comments about Colt during the Happily Ever After Tell-All, where she admitted that Colt lies to women and she will not trust him as a boyfriend.

Will Colt return to 90 Day Fiance?

It will come as no surprise if Colt returns on the next season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

On the last season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Colt was in a relationship with Jess Caroline after his tumultuous divorce from Larissa Lima. Colt’s mother Debbie didn’t like the idea of her son dating another Brazilian and revealed to Jess that Vanessa was watching over their cats while they were in Brazil.

During the Tell-All event, Colt denied cheating on Jess but admitted to lying to her about the nature of his relationship with Vanessa.

Colt said, “Before I met you, Jess, we slept together. And then, after we broke up, I slept with her some more.”

The 90 Day Fiance star said that he met Vanessa before his divorce from Larissa and claimed that they slept together. At the Tell-All, Vanessa seemed hesitant to start a relationship with Colt but she left the option on the table.

“I love Colt as a best friend but I wouldn’t trust him as a boyfriend” #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/xZPLYSHAxr — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) October 5, 2020

Although there appear to be TLC cameras capturing the moment, it is unclear if Colt and Vanessa are filming a special or an upcoming spin-off series.

Also, it is unclear if she accepted the 33-year-0ld’s proposal or if they are creating some drama for an upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance returns on Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c on TLC.