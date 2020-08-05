Jess Caroline posts ‘proof’ Colt Johnson cheated on her with Vanessa, claims they are together now

Jess Caroline is still spewing with anger after the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

On the show, the Brazil native is still in her home country visiting her family, along with boyfriend Colt Johnson and his mom, Debbie.

Unfortunately, the trip got off to a very rocky start and has gotten worse with each passing day.

Sign up for our newsletter!

From an awkward rooming situation to a huge blowout with Debbie during a family dinner, things are just not going well for the couple.

However, this latest blowup just might be what ended the relationship for good — and it was all instigated by Debbie.

Jess finds out Vanessa is cat sitting

As the couple got ready for a night out on the town in Brazil, Colt’s mom dropped a bomb — telling them that she just spoke with Vanessa, the woman looking after the cats while they are away.

Colt has a history with Vanessa.

And despite claims that they are just friends, apparently the two have had some inappropriate conversations in the past.

Due to this, the red-haired Brazilian told the 34-year-old to end his friendship with her, and as far as she knew Colt had done just that.

So when Jess found out that Vanessa was still in the picture — and was staying at Colt and Debbie’s home while taking care of their cats — she exploded at the 90 Day Fiance alum.

Furthermore, it’s clear that Debbie knew about Jess’s feelings regarding Vanessa and brought her name up to cause strife between the couple.

The sly look on Debbie’s face when asked during her confessional if she knew Jess had issues with Vanessa said it all.

Jess calls Colt a ‘liar’ and a ‘cheater’

After the explosive episode aired, the 26-year-old shared a series of posts and screenshots on Instagram, blasting Colt.

In one of the messages she writes, “This is the proof how they lied and manipulated me the entire time. When I started to suspect about their affair , I questioned him and he sent those screenshots to me.”

Jess then posted the screenshots in question, which seem to show messages between the Las Vegas resident and Vanessa.

Jess alleges that Colt and Vanessa were faking the conversations to put her mind at ease in order for the storyline to play out on 90 Day Fiance.

She says they did it so that they could be together after the reality show ended, “Like they are now.”

Before ending her messages Jess expressed how hurt she was, especially since she even brought her family into the mix.

As for how she feels about Colt, it’s pretty clear that there is no love lost.

“He is a liar, a cheater, a pissed off trash living under his mother’s skirt,” says Jess.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.