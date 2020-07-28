Mother Debbie takes aim at ‘red headed vixen’ Jess Caroline, accuses her of using Colt for K-1 Visa

Colt Johnson’s mom Debbie is a tough critic when it comes to Colt’s girlfriends, and we’ve seen her fight with both Larissa Lima and Jess Caroline on 90 Day Fiance.

But despite Larissa and Jess’ breakups with Colt, Debbie can’t help but call them out for what she thinks is their bad behavior.

Most recently, Debbie took aim at Jess Caroline on Instagram, proving that things are still heated between the pair even though Jess is out of Colt’s life.

Debbie and Jess continue to squabble

On Instagram, Debbie wrote, “There once was an evil villain. This red headed vixen set her eyes on her pray. She tracked him down, knowing how vulnerable he was. Her sexuality was very powerful. Her eyes remained on the prize. Her dream could come true, but only if mommy stepped aside. Will her dream come true she asks herself, my visa, my visa, my K-1 visa.”

So it’s apparent that Debbie and Jess haven’t quite smoothed things over. Debbie dislikes Jess so much, she even claimed that she trusts Colt’s ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima more (and that is saying a lot, judging by how much drama went down between the two hot-headed ladies.)

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Debbie explained her reasoning: “Because Larissa’s evil, but she’s honestly evil.”

She even went on to explain, “I’m not gonna say that she’s not evil, she’s just … I trust Larissa because I know her and I know what she’s about. Jess is a total mystery to me.” Apparently, evil is better than mystery in Debbie’s eyes.

The beef began on the show

The beginning of the Jess-Debbie feud was chronicled on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. During dinner between the families in Brazil, Jess’s dad Silvio did the normal dad thing, questioning Colt on his intentions with Jess. He and the rest of the family were impressed by Colt’s answer. Debbie, however, wasn’t as impressed with Jess.

Debbie was quick to question why the couple should rush into anything. Jess had clearly had enough and reached her breaking point with Colt’s overly involved mother. She claimed that Debbie babies Colt (is she entirely wrong?) and that she doesn’t allow him to make his own decisions.

Jess even went on to call Debbie a few choice expletives. But despite Debbie being accused of being an overbearing mother in the past, especially when Larissa was on the scene, it seems 90 Day Fiance fans have taken Debbie’s side in the matter.

Jess crossed the line by calling Debbie names

No matter how difficult Debbie was being, many felt that Jess calling her names was crossing the line. However, it may have been time for someone to put Colt’s mom in her place.

"When in Brazil…" A post shared by 90 Day Fiance (@90dayfiance) on Jul 26, 2020 at 11:25am PDT

Debbie was already uncomfortable from the start of the trip, especially with the PDA shown between Colt and Jess. Jess claimed, “I’m happy Debbie here and meet my family. But I need a little alone time with Colt for sex.” At least she’s honest.

How will all the drama play out? We’ll have to wait and see.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.