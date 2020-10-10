90 Day Fiance fans take aim at ‘narcissistic’ Colt Johnson after Happily Ever After Tell All

Colt Johnson was at a war of words with his ex-girlfriend Jess Caroline and ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? explosive tell-all.

With his mother Debbie by his side, Colt addressed Jessica’s cheating allegations, Vanessa, and the fallout of his marriage to Larissa during the Tell All.

Things got heated between Larissa, Colt, and Jess as fans slammed Colt his antics during the reunion episode. One fan accused Colt of narcissistic abuse on Twitter noting: “Speaking of narcissistic abuse… it’s on full display with Colt on 90 Day Fiancé – there is no hiding what he is on the Tell Alls.”

During the Tell-All, Colt made some surprising revelations about the timeline of his relationship with Vanessa. During Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Jess was suspicious about Colt’s relationship with Vanessa but he insisted that they were just friends. Was Jess Caroline right all along? Here is everything we know.

Colt admits to cheating on Jess with Vanessa

Jess Caroline accused Colt of sending nudes to other women during their relationship. The Brazilian also claimed to have screenshots of Colt’s erotic photos that were sent to different women. The 35-year-old admitted to sending pics of his private part to women who request it.

During the Tell All episode, the host turned the attention to Colt’s relationship with Vanessa. In Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Jess broke up with Colt after he admitted to allowing Vanessa to stay in his spare room after his mother Debbie brought her up.

The Las Vegas resident confessed to lying to Jess about their relationship during the Tell All. Johnson says he had a crush on Vanessa and taunted his ex-girlfriend about the affair. “Jess, I lied to you about Vanessa okay. Before I met you, Jess, we slept together. And then after we broke up, I slept with her some more.”

Colt then described his romance with Jess as a fling and said that he only dated the Brazilian because Vanessa turned him down. Jess seemed unbothered by Colt’s taunts as she soon introduced her new man.

Fans slam Colt’s narcissistic behavior

90 Day Fiance fans slammed Colt for his narcissistic behavior, blaming his excessive need for attention and lack of empathy as leading factors in his divorce from Larissa and break up with Jess.

Colt uses 90 Day Fiancé to get attention from women. He used Jess for as extra storyline so that he could stretch out his time on the show. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/XYYvZ48ZYA — M 💋 (@TalkThatTrashTv) October 5, 2020

The 90 Day Fiance blogger notes that Vanessa describes Colt as a “crazy narcissist” and alleges that they had an affair during his marriage to Larissa.

Vanessa won’t trust ‘best friend’ Colt in a relationship

Vanessa defended Colt during the explosive Tell All episode but admitted that she would not trust him if they were in a romantic relationship due to his behavior in his other relationships.

However, her ex-husband had a lot to say about their marriage. The woman, who describes herself as Colt’s best friend, said that Colt does not know what he wants in a relationship.