Vanessa Guerra’s ex-husband takes aim at Colt Johnson after 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All

Colt Johnson seems to have lost all the women in his life. Larissa Lima and Jess Caroline want nothing to do with him ever again, and now, it’s looking like Vanessa Guerra may be done too.

During the latest season of Happily Ever After?, Colt Johnson denied he had a romantic relationship with Vanessa even though Jess never seemed to believe him. Then, at the Tell All, Colt admitted that he did sleep with Vanessa both before and after dating Jess. He denied that he cheated on her, though.

Now, Vanessa’s ex-husband True Lamaun has spoken and what he had to say about Vanessa and Colt is definitely interesting.

The tea was spilled through an interview with John Yates on YouTube Live right as the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All was ending.

Vanessa and her ex-husband used to watch Colt on TV

One of the first things that True told John is that he and Vanessa used to watch 90 Day Fiance together. In fact, he said that they didn’t have cable for quite some time, so they would go to her parents’ house to watch TV on Sunday nights, and “for whatever reason,” the show that they tuned in to watch was the one Colt Johnson was starring on.

True explained that Vanessa reached out to Colt after Larissa’s second arrest, and he responded. From there, the two were chatting, and he was okay with it.

In fact, True claims that Vanessa would tell him about conversations with Colt and even put him on speakerphone during some of their conversations. The biggest mistake he may have made is that he thought Colt wasn’t a threat to his marriage.

Colt stole True’s wife

True explained that Vanessa and Colt started hanging out quite a bit. In fairness, he admitted that he had been very emotionally unavailable due to his father’s death, so Vanessa started spending more time with her new friend.

But when Vanessa admitted that she stayed the night with Colt and kissed him, True was done. He told Yates that he asked her to move out of his house, and she did. That’s likely when she moved in with Colt and Mother Debbie.

One thing he did verify is that Colt didn’t cheat on Larissa with Vanessa. The timing didn’t add up for that to happen, because, by the time Vanessa and Colt were making out, Larissa was long gone.

True also claimed that Vanessa wasn’t even interested in Colt. He feels that she was using the 90 Day Fiance star to get under his skin because he didn’t give her enough attention. He said, “She wasn’t into him… she couldn’t get past his looks.”

While plenty of Vanessa’s dirty laundry was aired out during the interview, True took aim at Colt as well. He claimed that Colt hooked up with Vanessa the first time after Jess came to visit.

One of the most telling things that Vanessa’s ex-husband had to say about Colt Johnson is that “he doesn’t care who he hurts.”

True explained that Colt has no problem messing with married women or women who are involved with someone else. His main focus is 90 Day Fiance and staying relevant for the show.

Check out the entire interview below as there was a lot to learn about Colt and Vanessa.

90 Day Fiance: HEA Strikes Back airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.