90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg says she went from ‘nothing to something’ — flaunts her new Mercedes

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg has been doing several online gigs after her stint on the show. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg continues to rake in some serious cash even after her time on the show ended. The ex-wife of Jihoon Lee seemed to live a more comfortable life these days, thanks to her online gigs.

Just recently, the tattooed mother of two showed off her latest purchase, which she’s very proud of. But it seemed not everyone’s impressed with it.

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg shows off new ride

Deavan Clegg just got herself a shiny new whip and she’s flaunting it online. The 90 Day Fiance celeb took to Instagram recently and shared a photo of herself posing next to her ride.

Deavan bought what appeared to be a Mercedes Benz SUV. In her post, she proudly said she went from “nothing to something,” implying that she’s living a well-off life now.

Jihoon’s ex-wife even used the hashtags “#comeup” and “#workhardplayharder,” suggesting that she has come a long way since 90 Day Fiance.

This isn’t the first time Deavan showed off the fruit of her hard work. Previously, she proudly revealed that she moved into a new apartment with her kids and Topher Park.

Deavan blasted over ‘nothing to something’ remark

Deavan Clegg flexing her new ride drew mixed reactions online. While some were impressed with it, others were more critical of it.

Apparently, the 90 Day Fiance star’s “nothing to something” remark somehow irked some of her followers. One user pointed out that Deavan was “never nothing,” adding that having money doesn’t “magically make her [into] something.”

Another commenter said buying a pricey car is not a “responsible” thing to do, especially for a parent with kids. Another user suggested that OnlyFans pays her well.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg gets criticism online over her new ride. Pic credit @deavanclegg/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Deavan defends latest post

But Deavan Clegg was quick to defend her post, particularly those who think she’s bragging about it. In response to a comment, the 90 Day Fiance star said she has always had a car even at such a young age.

Deavan claimed she owned a car since she was 16, so having one is nothing new to her. However, she said she’s most proud of her latest ride but did not specify why.

The 90 Day Fiance star’s latest purchase came amid her legal battle against Jihoon Lee. The couple is expected to face each other in court in a fight for parental rights on their son, Taeyang Scuti Lee.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.