90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg calls boyfriend her ‘hardworking hero’ – Throws shade at Jihoon Lee

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way OG Deavan Clegg can’t seem to get enough of her boyfriend, Christopher “Topher” Park.

The former TLC star has nothing but good words to say about her man and she’s letting everyone know about it.

Deavan regularly features Topher in her social media updates. This is despite the criticism she gets for doing so.

Deavan Clegg appreciates Topher Park

Deavan Clegg continues to shower Topher Park with praises and love. The 90 Day Fiance alum has been gushing about her man on Instagram and it gets mushier every time.

Recently, the mother of two showed appreciation to her boyfriend, who seemingly took over Jihoon Lee’s role as the father of Taeyang. Deavan shared a photo of Topher goofing around with her son.

The 90 Day Fiance mom claimed Topher is dedicated to exposing Taeyang to his Korean roots. Deavan said her boyfriend teaches her son Korean language and culture — a task many believe should’ve been for Jihoon.

Deavan Clegg shared another photo of Topher Park talking about his role in her family. The tattooed model called her boyfriend a “blessing” not only to her but her kids as well.

Deavan calls Topher her ‘hero’

In the same post, Deavan Clegg referred to Topher Park as her “hero.” The 90 Day Fiance star appeared to have found the right man for her based on the praises she’s giving him.

As if it wasn’t enough, Deavan lauded Topher for working very hard for her family. She said he wakes up very early and ends his day super late at night.

“This man is my hero. He’s truly a blessing to my family,” the 90 Day Fiance star wrote. “He works very hard every day from early morning ’til 2 a.m. most nights.”

90 Day Fiance: Deavan throws subtle shade at Jihoon Lee

Deavan Clegg’s latest post about Topher Park did not sit well with some 90 Day Fiance fans. Apparently, they think the reality star was throwing shade at Jihoon Lee.

The South Korean dad has always been labeled as lazy and childlike, especially when he’s still with Deavan. Many criticized Jihoon for supposedly not having a stable and full-time job to support his family.

But 90 Day Fiance’s Jihoon Lee has already denied he’s slacking off. He maintained that he currently has a full-time job as a food delivery guy.

Jihoon added that his daily schedule is hectic, waking up early and getting off work around 1 a.m. He also said he’s working really hard to save money for his son Taeyang.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.