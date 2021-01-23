90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee looks like a K-pop star in latest outing with friends

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jihoon Lee just enjoyed some much-needed “me time” amid his ongoing legal bout with Deavan Clegg. The South Korean dad took a day off his busy schedule and spent time with his friends.

Jihoon also debuted his new look, which drew mixed reactions from fans. Check out the TLC star’s latest outing.

90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee takes a break amid Deavan Clegg drama

Jihoon Lee just took a much-needed break as his custody battle against Deavan Clegg continues. Earlier this week, the 90 Day Fiance star took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his fun night out with friends.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the photos, Jihoon can be seen enjoying a glass of wine while dining with his pals. The reality star appeared to have a blast as he elegantly took a sip of his champagne.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star said it’s the first time he drank with friends again. “I drank wine with my friends on my day off after a long time,” Jihoon wrote. “I think it’s been almost half a year since I drank.”

Jihoon Lee’s outing with friends came amid his ongoing custody battle against Deavan Clegg. The father of one regularly promotes his GoFundMe in hopes of hitting its $50,000 goal soon.

Jihoon looks unrecognizable in latest pics

Fans were also quick to notice Jihoon Lee’s new style during his night out with friends. The 90 Day Fiance celeb almost looked unrecognizable, which surprised many of his followers.

Deavan Clegg’s ex-husband rocked a classier look with his black turtleneck outfit. He also debuted a side-swept hairstyle, matching his tattooed eyebrows.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way celeb also appeared to have a glass skin glow, the latest trend in South Korea. Many couldn’t help but compare him to a K-pop idol. Some even pointed out that he doesn’t even look like someone who works as a delivery guy who spends most of the day outside on a motorcycle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이지훈 (@jihoonlee90ty)

90 Day Fiance: Team Jihoon defends him from haters

Meanwhile, some criticized Jihoon Lee for having a good time amid his legal battle against Deavan Clegg. But the 90 Day Fiance star’s team quickly came to his defense.

Jihoon’s fundraiser organizer, Amanda Crosby, responded to comments questioning his outing with friends. “My team and I encouraged Jihoon to go out and start having some semblance of a normal life,” she revealed. “He and his family [are] NOT going to lose his son.”

Amanda added that the 90 Day Fiance alum “does not need to stay in a pit of despair while his case against Deavan rages on.” She also assured everyone that Jihoon Lee is doing everything to help himself and that they’re only there as “backup.”

“I can assure you all that we would not be working this hard for someone who could not give 110% in their own cause,” Amanda said. “If anyone in the world deserves this help, it is the Lee/Park family.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.