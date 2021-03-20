90 Day Fiance: Dean Hashim welcomes first child with Rigin Bado

90 Day Fiance star Dean Hashim and his girlfriend Rigin Bado welcomed a son together. Pic credit: @sweetqueenie90/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Dean Hashim is now a father of two. The brother of Tarik Myers recently welcomed his second baby with his Filipina girlfriend Rigin Bado. The couple is currently living together in the Philippines and seems to have no plans of going back to America anytime soon.

90 Day Fiance: Dean Hashim and Rigin Bado welcome first baby

Dean Hashim and Rigin Bado have welcomed their first child together. The 90 Day Fiance star and his girlfriend are now proud parents of a healthy baby boy.

Dean confirmed the good news to Us Weekly and revealed that they named him Marshawn. The TLC star explained the meaning behind the adorable moniker. In an interview, Dean said his newborn son’s name means “God is good.”

The 90 Day Fiance dad said the name is a perfect fit for his son, who they considered a “blessing” and “miracle.” Dean revealed that Rigin’s pregnancy was a pleasant surprise, considering her condition.

“Rigin was told that because of a condition she has called a polycystic ovarian syndrome, she would have much difficulty having a baby,” Dean explained. He also revealed that their baby was born earlier than expected.

“Also, the fact that baby Marshawn was three weeks early and … did not even need incubation!” the 90 Day Fiance dad added. Dean is over the moon to finally have a son, whom he can teach “how to throw a football and play baseball” and all the other stuff his dad taught him.

Dean’s daughter happy about new sibling

Dean Hashim is not the only one excited to have a baby boy. His teenage daughter, Brianna, is said to be “totally on board” with becoming a big sister.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb gushed at his daughter for being open and welcoming of his new life with Rigin. Even though there’s a new baby in the family, Dean assures Brianna that she’ll always be daddy’s girl.

“Everybody knows I love my daughter to the moon, to the stars, she’s my princess, my mini-me, but I’ve never had a son,” he said, seemingly eager to see both of his kids together soon.

90 Day Fiance: Dean gushes at Rigin

Meanwhile, Dean Hashim has nothing but good words to say about his girlfriend, Rigin Bado. The 90 Day Fiance star always thought of her as a “very caring mom” as evident in the way she treats her nieces and nephews.

Dean gushed at Rigin for her “good, giving, and nurturing spirit,” adding that she’s definitely “meant to be a mom.” The reality star also opened up about the time when his girlfriend suffered a miscarriage.

The 90 Day Fiance cast member claimed he was devastated by their loss and that his strong reaction to it somehow surprised him. Dean said it made him realize that he did want another child and that Rigin is the woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.