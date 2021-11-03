90 Day Fiance critics are comparing Angela Deem to Darcey Silva

90 Day Fiance critics think that Angela Deem is picking up selfie habits from Darcey Silva Pic credit: TLC

With all the surgeries, makeup, and selfies that Angela Deem has been doing and taking recently, 90 Day Fiance critics have drawn similarities between her and Darcey Silva.

Angela posted a selfie on TikTok where she posed in different ways with her head tilted and used a heavy filter as the catalyst for viewers to draw their opinions.

Angela Deem’s recent selfie video has made 90 Day Fiance critics compare her to Darcey Silva

90 Day Fiance critics are drawing comparisons between Darcey and Angela after Angela’s latest video selfie where she appears to be doing the signature Darcey Silva head tilt.

Darcey is the selfie and filter queen and it appears that Angela has been taking some pages from her book and onlookers have noticed.

One popular fan page reposted Angela’s TikTok video and added the caption, “Omg she’s doing the Darcey head tilt now.”

Critics on Reddit also picked up on the similarities between Darcey and Angela’s selfie techniques.

The video was shared by a Redditor who added, “[Angela] has gone full Silva. God help us all.”

For comparison, here are a few still photos from Darcey’s selfie videos.

Darcey has a signature way she moves her head when she is taking selfies. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva will be back while it is unclear if Angela Deem will appear in the 90 Day Fiance franchise again

Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey will premiere in January 2022 and viewers will get to find out more about Darcey’s relationship with Georgi. The rumor is that they are still together present-day despite having a nasty breakup at the end of Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey.

In the upcoming season, Darcey’s daughters and Darcey and Stacey’s clothing line will be more of the focus than relationship drama based on the trailer for the season. However, knowing the Silva twins means knowing that they will manage to bring some kind of relationship turmoil to the forefront.

As for Angela, she recently appeared on 90 Day Bares All where she confirmed that she and Michael were still married and waiting for the decision on his spousal visa filing.

Angela has always been a controversial cast member who has brought wide calls from viewers for TLC to cancel her off the show due to the emotional and verbal abuse of Michael and general toxicity. Angela seems to keep being brought back so it is unclear at this point what the future holds for her in the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

90 Day Bares All Season 2 airs Sundays on Discovery+.