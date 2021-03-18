90 Day Fiance: Corey Rathgeber injured after Indy board accident

90 Day Fiance star Corey Rathgeber was involved in an accident on the beach. Pic credit: @coreyrathgeber_90/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Corey Rathgeber just got into an accident, leaving him with some injuries.

Evelin Villegas’ fiance gave some details about his accident and his long road to recovery ahead.

90 Day Fiance: Corey Rathgeber gets into an accident

Earlier this week, Corey Rathgeber took to Instagram and revealed he got into an accident. The 90 Day Fiance star shared a photo of himself lying on a hospital bed, looking like he was in pain.

Apparently, Evelin Villegas’ fiance had an accident at the beach, leaving him with multiple injuries. Corey revealed he had a “bad fall” while on an Indy board and hurt his knee and ankle.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb said he could not move his leg properly, prompting a hospital visit. Fortunately, tests revealed he has no broken bones.

“For those wondering, [I] had a bad fall on an Indy board last night. I hurt my knee and [ankle] very bad. I can not extend my leg,” Corey wrote. “I got X-rays today and it’s showing no breaks or fractures.”

He will now have to undergo therapy in order to fully recover from his injuries.

“I’m told I’ll need at least 2 months of physical therapy,” he added. “I will be getting an MRI tomorrow. I will update when I know more.”

Evelin Villegas stays by his side

Meanwhile, Evelin Villegas asked for prayers from their supporters as Corey Rathgeber deals with his injuries. The 90 Day Fiance star seemed worried about her fiance, as evident on her social media posts.

Evelin also took Corey to the hospital for immediate medical attention. Her actions seemingly prove that she cares about him, contrary to what her haters assume.

The 90 Day Fiance star has always been criticized for the way she treats Corey. She’s even accused of using the reality star for money and that she’s not really into him.

But the couple continues to move forward with their relationship. Despite the numerous breakups in the past, Corey and Evelin still end up getting back together. There were even claims that the two are already married, but that remains unconfirmed.

Will Corey Rathgeber slow down on beach life?

With Corey Rathgeber’s latest injury, many are wondering if he’s going to take his beach lifestyle down a notch. The 90 Day Fiance star is known for his laidback beach life with fiancee Evelin Villegas.

Corey uprooted himself from his life in America to start a new one in Ecuador. He and Evelin even started their own beachside bar business, which is currently closed due to COVID-19.

The 90 Day Fiance star often spends time on the beach, doing some fun activities like surfing. But with his injuries, he won’t be able to do that for quite a while.

90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.