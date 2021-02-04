90 Day Fiance: Colt Johnson flexes biceps in latest weight loss photo

90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson proudly showed off his slimmer look. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Colt Johnson continues to make good progress in his weight loss goal. The ex-husband of Larissa Dos Santos Lima has been spending a lot of time at the gym lately, trying to improve his body.

And it seems his hard work is starting to pay off. Recently, the cat lover from Las Vegas proudly showed off a slimmer figure, which impressed many of his followers.

90 Day Fiance: Colt Johnson shows off slim down progress

It looks like Colt Johnson is on the right track with his weight loss journey. The 90 Day Fiance veteran almost looked unrecognizable as he continues to drop extra pounds.

Earlier this week, Colt shared a photo of himself flexing his biceps. The TLC celeb seemed proud of his guns as he showed off in front of the camera.

The 90 Day Fiance star also looked slimmer in the photo — a far cry from his previous state. In the past, Colt’s weight has been the subject of mockery on social media.

Even his ex-wife, Larissa, poked fun of him because of it. But now, it seems Colt is never looking back as he continues to work on his health and figure.

90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson flexes his biceps. Pic credit: @savagecoltj

Vanessa Guerra loves Colt’s slimmer body

Colt Johnson’s body transformation definitely didn’t go unnoticed — at least by his rumored fiancee Vanessa Guerra. The 90 Day Fiance cast member took to Instagram and gushed about her man.

Vanessa shared a photo of a shirtless Colt rocking his long beard and messy hair. She then playfully called him her “sexy bish,” seemingly appreciating his body.

90 Day Fiance: Is Colt slimming down for his wedding to Vanessa?

Meanwhile, Colt Johnson’s latest weight loss is being linked to his supposed wedding plans with Vanessa Guerra. Previously, the 90 Day Fiance star has been rumored to have proposed to his longtime friend.

A photo of Vanessa and Colt leaked online, which sparked speculation that they are already engaged. In the picture, Colt was down on one knee, presenting a ring to Vanessa. A camera crew was present during the supposed proposal, suggesting that they’re filming for 90 Day Fiance or a spinoff.

Interestingly, the very same scene was teased on the upcoming 90 Day: The Single Life. Will Vanessa join Colt on the new show? Will fans finally see the real score between them?

90 Day: The Single Life streams on Discovery+.