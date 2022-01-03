90 Day Fiance: Caleb Greenwood talked trash on social media about Alina Kasha’s best friend Elijah amid their tension

Amid tension between Caleb and Elijah on Before the 90 Days, Caleb talked trash about Elijah on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Caleb Greenwood has fanned the flames of his feud with his love interest Alina Kasha’s best friend Elijah, who served Caleb with sassy skepticism during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Caleb compared Elijah to an anime character and perceivably threw shade at fellow Before the 90 Days cast member Ella Johnson with the tone and intention of his message about Elijah.

This particular jab took place on Caleb’s Twitter and has since been deleted. Elijah did not respond to the wayward tweet.

Caleb Greenwood threw shade at Alina Kasha’s best friend Elijah amid their 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days tension

Elijah epically roasted and grilled Caleb on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days this week and Caleb expressed his frustrations about Elijah during a private interview.

Off-camera, Caleb has taken his ill feelings about Elijah to social media where he made a tasteless remark about the way Elijah looks in a since-deleted tweet.

Caleb tweeted, “Why do I feel like Anime character looking Elija and Ella would be Bffs?”

Caleb chose to assign Elijah a brand with a possible derogatory tone by comparing the way he looks.

Caleb didn’t even spell Elijah’s name correctly in the tweet which could be seen as adding injury to insult.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

It is unclear whether Alina or Elijah saw Caleb’s tweet as neither of them has responded.

If tensions keep up between Caleb and Elijah this season as Elijah actively keeps what he believes to be Alina’s best interests at heart, it’s possible that Before the 90 Days viewers could see more off-camera statements.

Elijah is popular with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans while Caleb Greenwood is not

Before the 90 Days fans are holding out hope that Caleb will change the negative popular opinions that have formed about him. Many critics think that Caleb has treated Alina’s disability with ignorance and that some of his viewpoints are cringy.

Conversely, fans see Elijah as a charismatic protector over Alina who is serving a great purpose to vet and chaperone on her trip to meet Caleb for the first time.

Hilarious memes were made by different 90 Day fan pages about Elijah’s snappy attitude towards Caleb and his epically discerning posture while doing it.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.