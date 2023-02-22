90 Day Fiance: Caesar Mack’s Ukrainian ex Maria reveals big move

If you’re wondering what happened to Ukrainian beauty Maria, who ghosted Caesar Mack in Mexico on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, you’re in luck.

The blonde bombshell kept Caesar guessing for years as he was convinced they were a couple and shelled out tens of thousands of dollars to help support her in Ukraine before ultimately calling it quits and moving on.

Maria has always been elusive, even keeping her social media on the subtle side, not opting to cash in for reality TV fame like so many others who have graced the screens of 90 Day Fiance fans. However, she never entirely left the limelight, and now she has shared a major update.

While it’s unclear how she did it, whether it was through a visitor visa, a 90-day marriage visa like many on the TLC show, or possibly as a refugee, Maria is now in the United States.

She recently took to Instagram to announce the move to New York City while revealing that she’s actually been there a few months. It looks like she’s settling into life in the big city pretty well.

Maria announced with a series of three photos of herself in black and white. All three photos show Maria from the side profile, and in them, she’s sporting long, curly blonde hair, several necklaces, and chunky earrings.

She captioned the photo, “It’s been 4 month since I decide to change my life and move to NYC. So far so good.And Happy Birthday to me 02/22.”

Maria documented Russia’s attack on Kyiv in October

In October 2022, Maria took to Instagram to share a video of Kyiv as Russia attacked Ukraine’s capital city. And while she didn’t say so in her latest update, based on the timing, it seems that the attack may have motivated her to head somewhere safer.

The video was dated October 10 and showed bombs exploding, damage to cars, and fires burning in the street after the attack.

She captioned the share by writing, “Woke up today with the same feeling as February 24(from the sound of explosions). Every day cities in Ukraine under russia’s attacks, and my lovely Kyiv hurts so much today.”

Caesar Mack claims he met Maria after Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Caesar Mack still hadn’t met Maria in person by the time Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days wrapped, despite admitting he’d sent around $40,000 her way.

However, after the season was over, he made a claim on the short-lived 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Self-Quarantined, that many viewers weren’t buying. Caesar claimed that after the season, he ultimately met Maria during a trip to Ukraine.

And while we still haven’t seen actual proof of the meetup or that he even went to Ukraine, Maria ended speculation that she was a catfish by meeting up with another member of the 90 Day Fiance universe — Jesse Meester.

Jesse and Maria bonded in Barcelona in 2019 and shared the pictures to prove it. It should shock no one that Jesse’s surprise meetup didn’t make Caesar happy, and ultimately, he took a big swipe at the Dutch reality star before blocking him on social media.

It’s unclear if Maria intends to meet up with some of the 90 Day Fiance cast now. But with her new home base in New York City, it certainly would be easier for her to spend time with some of them.

Maybe she could even finally meet Caesar in person though he’s apparently not single and claimed just a couple of months back that he’s actually dating two women at the same time.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.