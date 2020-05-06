90 Day Fiance fans don’t believe Caesar actually met Maria after Self-Quarantined claims

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined is a special show that TLC put together during this quarantine. They asked contestants from previous seasons to film themselves.

Every episode, fans get updates from a handful of couples and single contestants that have starred on the show going back to the first couple of seasons.

And this past Monday, fans got an update from Caesar Mack, a cast member who appeared to be dating a catfish on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days.

To recap, Caesar had been talking to Maria, who lived in Ukraine. He had paid for everything to make the relationship work, saying he had sent thousands of dollars to her over the years.

He had even sent money to her so they could meet in Mexico. But she never showed up.

In fact, he never got to meet her during filming, and he only saw her on video during the Tell All special that aired after the season.

Caesar Mack claims he traveled to Ukraine to meet Maria

But during Monday’s episode, Caesar told producers that he had been keeping a secret. He claimed that he had traveled to Ukraine after filming ended to meet Maria.

Not because she wanted to meet him. No — instead, he surprised her by telling her that he was in the country and wanted to meet. During the episode, he admits that she was angry because he just showed up.

While he confidently told his story, viewers weren’t buying it.

Raise your hand if you think Caesar is LYING about going to the Ukraine and meeting up with Maria… #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/mixncYQuTD — [R•B!N] (@Rozzland83) May 5, 2020

Fans wanted proof that Caesar and Maria met — and met on good terms. Caesar claims that it did happen and that they did take photos together.

But he couldn’t prove it because he claims that the photos on his phone were deleted. When asked by a producer why he didn’t have the photos, he claimed that he realized that the photos were gone once he got on the plane to go home.

For viewers, it was just a convenient excuse to back up his story.

Omg Caesar. You didn’t meet Maria. You didn’t have a relationship with her. There were no pictures that “were deleted”. Just staaahhhhppp. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceSelfQuarantined — 👩🏼‍🎤BeckyAF (@Suuper_Cute) May 6, 2020

Wait. Caesar went to Ukraine, met Maria, took photos with her and they magically got deleted? Oh, okay. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/fjZjlpOhAl — 90 Day Fiance Fan (@TLC90DayFiance) May 5, 2020

Caesar you did not meet Maria. The pictures got erased? Stop it. #90DayFianceSelfQuarantined pic.twitter.com/EYTaQTbSF9 — Ronny (@TheLifeOfRonny) May 5, 2020

Perhaps, Caesar is trying to save face after he was the only one on his season that didn’t get to meet the person he had been talking to. For the longest time, fans didn’t think Maria was even real.

Now, years later, fans are reliving that storyline on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with David and Lana.

He went to Ukraine to meet his partner Lana, someone he has been dating for seven years online without ever meeting her.

Caesar Mack claims he has moved on with a new woman

During Monday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, Caesar reveals that traveling to Ukraine to meet Maria was the best thing he could have done to move on.

And move on he has.

During the episode, we met Aya, his new love interest. The two had a virtual date because of COVID-19.

Unlike Maria, Caesar has seen Aya on his phone.

While Caesar didn’t share whether the two have plans to move closer together as she’s located in Louisiana and he’s in North Carolina, though he does seem happy to have left his Maria drama behind.