90 Day Fiance: Caesar Mack pokes fun of himself for being single


90 Day Fiance: Caesar Mack
90 Day Fiance star Caesar Mack is back to being single again. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Caesar Mack is no longer sulking over his latest heartbreak. The TLC star seemed more relaxed about being single again, making jokes about it on social media.

Earlier this week, the reality star took to Instagram and showed his humorous side with jokes about his current status. It seems Caesar can now laugh about his unpleasant experiences in finding love, and fans are all for it.

Caesar Mack mocks himself for being single

Looks like Caesar Mack has found humor in being single yet again. The 90 Day Fiance star just poked fun of himself and his never-ending search for love, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

It’s clear that the 90 Day Fiance star was poking fun at himself, seemingly embracing not having a girlfriend on Valentine’s Day. Caesar also re-shared a meme of himself wearing the iconic candy panties he bought for his then-girlfriend Maria.

Caesar doesn’t seem to have good luck when it comes to love. Fans have witnessed how he fell victim to his one-sided love with Maria, whom he never even met in person.

90 Day Fiance: Caesar Mack
90 Day Fiance star Caesar Mack pokes fun of himself for being single. Pic credit: @caesar_mack/Instagram

Caesar not giving up on love yet

And just when everyone thought Caesar Mack learned his lesson, he put himself out there again for a woman who doesn’t seem to reciprocate his love. Recently, the 90 Day Fiance star admitted he got “fooled” again, this time, by his new fling, Aya Jarushi.

Caesar made a bold move, selling everything he owns. Apparently, he made a total of $60,000 and gave it all to Aya, who accepted it without hesitation.

Unfortunately, Caesar’s whirlwind romance with his new fling ended as quickly as it started. Shortly after receiving the money, Aya dumped the 90 Day Fiance star.

Despite the heartbreak, Caesar said he’s not giving up on love just yet. In an Instagram post, he said he’s just “a normal person trying to find love,” adding that his search for the right one continues.

Caesar finds admirer at work

Meanwhile, it seems Caesar Mack doesn’t have to look too far to meet someone new. Apparently, the 90 Day Fiance star managed to find admirers at his workplace.

Caesar may not know it but he seems to be a big hit with the ladies. One of his customers at the nail salon appeared to be “crushing” on him while he’s busy working on her feet.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

