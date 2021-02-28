90 Day Fiance: Brittany Banks dishes about breast reduction surgery and why she gets implants back

90 Day Fiance star Brittany Banks is known for her sexy image. Pic credit: @thebossbrittany/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Brittany Banks is notorious for her sexy image on and off the show. The ex-girlfriend of Yazan Abo Horira is not one to shy away from showing off her body despite the criticism she gets from it.

But Brittany said she wasn’t always confident about her body. The reality star recently opened up about her struggles and insecurities in the past, which led her to getting a breast reduction surgery at such a young age.

90 Day Fiance: Brittany Banks recovering from breast procedures

Brittany Banks just gave fans an update about her current condition after getting multiple surgeries on her chest area. The 90 Day Fiance celeb took to Instagram and shared some details about the procedures she had.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In a lengthy post, Yazan’s ex-girlfriend revealed she’s in her fourth day of recovery and is doing well. Brittany revealed that she had a breast lift, implant exchange, and scar revision at Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery.

The 90 Day Fiance alum also got herself a Galaflex mesh inserted inside her ample bosom. Brittany explained that it gives her an “internal mesh bra” that supports her implants and prevents them from “bottoming out and stays in place for a long time.”

Brittany said she’s very excited about the new procedure, hoping that it’ll address her long-time issue with her chest area. Apparently, the reality star has been having problems with her “naturally” big breasts ever since she was young.

Brittany opens up about breast reduction in the past

In the same post, Brittany Banks claimed “naturally having F cups since the 6th grade was disheartening” for her. The 90 Day Fiance star said having “huge breast” at such a young age has it’s drawbacks and she experienced a lot of them.

Brittany said she couldn’t do stuff other girls her age enjoy. She added that having the “breast of a grown woman” as a child was “so traumatizing” for her.

The 90 Day Fiance star also revealed that she used to have back pain because of the size and weight of her bosom. Apparently, it was so bad that she had to get an “emergency reduction.”

However, Brittany claimed the doctor botched the procedure, leaving her with “unusual scars and small breast.” At the time, she said her self-esteem was badly affected.

“I was very self-conscious,” she added. “My frame was not considered and too much breast tissue was removed.”

90 Day Fiance: Brittany explains why she got implants again

Brittany eventually decided to get her implants. The 90 Day Fiance celeb said that she was very unhappy with the results of her first breast reduction.

“5 years ago I decided to get implants to feel more like myself and to remove the scars,” she added. “I paid about 10,000 and the doctor did not remove the scars as promised but gave me a nice projection.”

However, similar to her previous procedure, Brittany was not satisfied with her results. The 90 Day Fiance cast member said it worked for a while but noticed that her implants started “bottoming out.” She said it was due to having too much breast tissue removed during her reduction.

This is what led to all her recent procedures, including the “internal mesh bra technique.” Brittany is now hoping that things will go her way this time around.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.