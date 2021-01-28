Brittany Banks says she’s open to dating any ‘gender’ in TLC spinoff show, The Single Life

Former 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Brittany Banks claims she’s open to dating other “genders” and 90 Day Fiance fans will see her journey on a new spinoff. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star, Brittany Banks is teasing what fans can expect on the first season of the upcoming spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life.

After her dramatic relationship and subsequent breakup with her ex-boyfriend, Yazan Abu Huraira, Brittany will be taking part in a new spinoff that will follow the journey of former 90 Day Fiance personalities.

This latest spinoff will follow the cast as they step back into the dating scene after their failed loves and relationships during their first stint with the franchise.

Brittany says she’s ‘open’ to dating other genders

During a chat with Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi, Brittany delves into what she’s looking for in a partner.

“If you had to describe the perfect partner that you were looking for, what would it be? And are you looking to date somebody older?” Christina asked.

“I[‘ve] never really been the type to care about, you know, what someone looks like, as long as they’re over twenty-one [years old]. I don’t really care about the age. Like, I’ve never been like that,” she said.

Brittany continued, “What I care about is, like, your spirit, your soul. How are you going to treat me as a person? You know, how am I going to treat you as a person? Are we gonna vibe together? Are we gonna grow together? Motivate each other? That’s what I look for in a person.”

But, that wasn’t everything. According to Brittany, she’s open-minded to dating different kinds of people.

“So, if, you know, that comes to me, whatever shape, form, gender, I’m open,” Brittany expressed.

Brittany teases if she dates women on The Single Life

Christina then jumps into the next question, asking, “So, are you dating, you know, both men and women on this season?”

“I don’t wanna spoil it,” she teased. “Maybe, maybe not. You guys will have to watch and see. It’s definitely some interesting moments.”

Brittany then shared how single life has been treating her recently.

“The single life has been interesting. It’s definitely, you know, interesting going back in after my last situation, you know, from The Other Way as you guys [have] seen,” she laughed.

Brittany’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Yazan Abu Huraira, was a disaster. The free-spirited 27-year-old had a rough time adjusting to life in the conservative country of Jordan.

Although she once claimed that she and Yazan had “chemistry,” it wasn’t enough to keep their relationship going.

The two have even gone head-to-head online and on 90 Day Bares All.

Fans will just have to wait and see what unfolds for Brittany as she steps back into the dating world on 90 Day: The Single Life.

90 Day: The Single Life comes to Discovery+ on February 21.