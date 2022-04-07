90 Day Fiance: Brandon Gibbs reveals bad haircut Julia Trubkina gave him, makes dig at Gino Palazzolo

Brandon Gibbs made a video showing off a bad haircut he got from Julia Trubkina and made a joke about Gino Palazzolo. Pic credit: TLC

In a funny post on social media, 90 Day Fiance alum Brandon Gibbs showed off a bad haircut that his wife Julia Trubkina gave him.

He made a joke about having to wear a hat and looking like Gino Palazzolo because of it.

In the TikTok, Brandon was driving but showed off his wayward hair and narrated before throwing a hat on his head and making the dig at Gino. Julia could be heard laughing as she filmed.

Brandon Gibbs showed off the bad haircut Julia Trubkina gave him and made a joke about Gino Palazzolo

In a TikTok video that Julia appears to have taken for Brandon, he could be seen driving with different hair than 90 Day fans are used to seeing him have.

He commented, “Hey guys. So Julia gave me a haircut, and I told her like don’t go too short cause she always wants to.”

As he pointed to his head and moved it around a little bit, he remarked, “So you see what happened?”

Brandon then reached for a hat on his lap and put it on while saying, “You can just call me Gino.”

What is the next step for Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs?

Julia and Brandon were recently on 90 Day Diaries, where viewers heard about their updated circumstances and what their next moves could be.

They revealed that they didn’t like the apartment in Season 6 of Happily Ever After? that viewers saw them excited to move into and were ready for the next step at the end of their lease.

They were surprised when they visited Brandon’s parents’ farm that Brandon grew up on and Julia stayed at. Brandon’s dad suggested that he and his wife Betty move out and into their other property, and Brandon and Julia could take over the farm.

Julia said she would consider it with the caveat that the farm animals would have to go but that their dog breeding kennel could stay. Part of the reason she didn’t shoot the idea down is that moving to the farm would mean she and Brandon could be reunited with their dog Simba.

Either way, Brandon’s mom Betty was shocked and surprised by the idea and said she needed time to process it.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.