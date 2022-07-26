90 Day Fiance: Bilal Hazziez shares positive message about being your best self

Bilal Hazziez gave a positive message to his 90 Day Fiance audience. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Bilal Hazziez may not be popular with the majority of viewers but he doesn’t appear to be letting that get to him.

Through his social media, he shared a positive message about being your best self and encouraged his 90 Day audience to consider what they want and why they want it.

Throughout Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Bilal has been accused of being a gaslighter, condescending, manipulative, and inappropriate.

However, Bilal has not addressed any of the negative things said about him by critics and continues to stay in his lane on social media instead of engaging with his haters.

Bilal’s positive message was addressed to anyone listening and appeared to be given for motivation.

90 Day viewers have been watching Bilal and his fiancee Shaeeda Sween’s journey to the altar within the 90-day time limit with all of its ups and downs included.

Bilal Hazziez shared a message of motivation to 90 Day Fiance fans

Bilal used his Instagram platform to share a video message trying to encourage his following to do and be their best and recognize people who could help them.

He began by saying, “Hey folks for all you out there striving for more striving to pursue your dreams and become the best version of yourself, remember your why. When things get difficult remember why you began it in the first place and know that only people that are truly going to understand you and your passion and your hustle are those that are brave enough to be on the same journey themselves.”

He continued, “Don’t expect people who have never created anything or stepped out of their comfort zone to accomplish something meaningful to understand you.”

Bilal expanded on what he meant in the caption by stating, “When things get difficult remember your WHY! Often times we just want something to want it, but ask yourself WHY? Why do I want what I want? Often times you’ll discover there’s a deeper meaning that will fuel you.”

Shaeeda Sween agreed to Bilal Hazziez’s prenup

After much turmoil and back and forth on the prenuptial agreement Bilal wanted Shaeeda to sign, she relented after talking to Bilal’s mom Halalah.

Halalah gave the advice that Shaeeda should submit to Bilal since he was the leader of the household and she should want to make peace.

Many 90 Day viewers saw this as gaslighting and said that Bilal got his tendencies from his mother.

In any case, Shaeeda agreed to Bilal’s terms and Bilal made room for Shaeeda’s stipulations in it as well.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.