90 Day Fiance viewers call out Bilal Hazziez’s red flags

90 Day Fiance fans have been expressing their disdain for new cast member Bilal Hazziez, and the hits appear to keep coming as viewers continue to notice more red flags.

Much of the 90 Day audience has found Bilal’s behavior towards his fiancee Shaeeda Sween problematic. Previously, he has been labeled as a gaslighter, controlling, and condescending by critics.

During the latest episode, Bilal took Shaeeda out on a date, and she poured her heart out to him about her love. She also brought up wanting to have a child, which is something she said Bilal has not been giving her a direct answer on.

Bilal did not return Shaeeda’s loving sentiments and instead questioned Shaeeda’s love and brushed passed the baby topic, which caused viewers to take aim once again.

90 Day Fiance viewers are criticizing Bilal Hazziez

A popular 90 Day fan page on Instagram shared a clip of Bilal and Shaeeda’s date scene from the last episode and added commentary at the top of the video.

It read, “Me once again ignoring 10,000 red flags.”

90 Day viewers jumped into the comments to give their two cents on Bilal’s manner toward Shaeeda.

Several critics said they couldn’t stand him, and one person drove home that point by saying, “This guy is one giant, walking red flag!!!! (Red flag emojis).”

Another onlooker remarked, “She asked a yes or no question and he answered with a soliloquy.”

Someone else said, “There are so many red flags here and obviously she sees them she just doesn’t care and wants what she wants smh.”

Shaeeda Sween defended Bilal Hazziez against online backlash

Another label that has been put on Bilal is a narcissist. That notion had been circulating around online, and Shaeeda responded to it.

In her post, Shaeeda denied that Bilal was a narcissist and blamed 90 Day viewers’ perceptions of him on the fact that he is a black man and a Muslim. She urged critics to stop defaming Bilal.

Meanwhile, Bilal turned the comments off on his posts and did not share anything leading up to the episode.

90 Day viewers pushed back and let Shaeeda know that she missed the mark on why they felt like he was a narcissist. They petitioned that it had nothing to do with his ethnicity or religion and stated that their general dislike of Bilal stemmed from his behavior.

