90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers say Gino gives them ‘creepy’ vibes like these 90 Day Fiance alums

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers found one of the new cast members, Gino Palazzolo, to be “creepy” and “desperate” like some of his predecessors from the franchise.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days started off with a bang, introducing four new couples looking for love outside of their native countries.

On Sunday, viewers met Gino Palazzolo, a 51-year-old from Michigan who met his 34-year-old Panamanian love interest Jasmine, an American literature teacher, on an international dating site.

Viewers were introduced to Gino’s quirky personality, which was evident off the bat.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers find Gino Palazzolo ‘creepy,’ compare him to 90 Day Fiance alums

Between his bizarre laugh, his insistence on wearing a hat at all times, and his cringey antics, viewers were finding themselves creeped out by his demeanor, which reminds them of several 90 Day Fiance franchise alums.

On Twitter, one 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewer felt as though Gino is a “mix of [Ceasar’s] desperation and David’s [creepiness].”

Fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise will remember Caesar Mack from Season 3 of Before the 90 Days and David Murphey followed during Season 4.

Caesar was labeled as desperate for spending so many years chasing his Ukrainian love interest, Maria, when all along she was using him for money and dropped him like a bad habit when he no longer suited her needs.

David’s personality came across as creepy to some 90 Day Fiance viewers who felt that he was a little bit obsessed with Lana. Many felt that David asked for too much too soon when it came to physical touch and often made moaning noises while he hugged Lana.

On 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram page, viewers chimed in on a post promoting the first episode of Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, which premiered on Sunday, Dec. 12.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans say Gino reminds them of Steven Johnston from The Other Way

Viewers who caught the first episode of Before the 90 Days took to the post and some of them shared that Gino gives them creepy vibes, similar to Steven Johnston from last season’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

“Gino makes me cringe every time he laughs,” wrote one critic. “I don’t [know] who has the [worse] laugh him or Steven ugh!!!”

Another viewer concurred and responded, “@lizestrada191 agreed! Super cringe!!”

Steven from Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way made quite the impression on viewers with his own cringey antics. Steven had a unique way of tasting wine when he stuck his entire tongue in the glass, referred to sex as “skoodilypoop,” and had a laugh that many labeled “creepy.”

Another viewer commented, “sooo this Gino guy is literally a 45yr old version of Steven from last season 🤦🏻‍♀️”

“@sarahhxx03 don’t you mean Paul from previous 90 days,” asked another viewer who felt Gino reminded them of Paul Staehle from the first season of Before the 90 Days.

Another comment read, “he’s so [creepy]!”

The first episode of Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has already captured viewers’ interests. We haven’t even met all of the couples yet, so it looks like we’re in for some of the entertaining drama that viewers expect, so stay tuned.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.