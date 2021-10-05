90 Day Fiance: Alina says Steven Johnston ‘ruined the romantic atmosphere’ during their wine-tasting date

Alina was not happy about Steven “ruining” the romance during their wine-tasting date. Pic credit: TLC

Steven Johnston’s Russian love interest, Alina, was not amused that he spoiled the romance during their wine-tasting date and she let fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way know it.

During the last episode, Alina suggested that she and Steven go wine-tasting for the day.

Steven, who touts himself as a strict Mormon who doesn’t drink alcohol, agreed to go, but only if he could taste the wine but not swallow it.

Steven Johnston displays odd behavior during wine-tasting date with Alina

Staying true to his quirky (and sometimes creepy) nature, Steven unashamedly stuck his entire tongue in the wine glass, embarrassing Alina.

To make things even more awkward, Steven proceeded to spit each mouthful of wine into an empty glass after each taste.

Steven sniffed each glass of wine, making faces as he told Alina that it tasted like “grape juice that went bad.”

During the scene, Alina confessed, “I come here with my boyfriend, it’s kind of romantic activity, and now…” while the scene cut to Alina telling Steven he was “disgusting” for loudly spitting into the glasses.

Alina tells 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans that Steven ‘ruined’ their romantic date

90 Day Fiance shared a clip from the scene on their official Instagram Feed and Alina showed up in the comments to let fans of The Other Way know that she did not appreciate Steven’s actions.

The 20-year-old Russian beauty expressed her frustration with Steven when she commented, “Ruined such a romantic atmosphere!😡😡😡”

Steven’s “disgusting” wine-tasting habits weren’t the only thing that Alina felt ruined their romantic date.

To make matters worse, Steven dropped a bomb on Alina when he admitted that he wasn’t a virgin.

Alina looked as though she was bubbling with anger under the surface but kept her composure after Steven delivered the surprising news.

Steven claimed Mormonism as the reason to abstain from having sex before marriage — skoodilypooping, as Steven called it — and required himself and Alina to remain abstinent until marriage.

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

It’s unclear whether Steven and Alina are currently still together. Judging off their scenes so far in their debut on Season 3 of The Other Way and their social media activity, there are clues that they may no longer be a couple.

Neither Alina nor Steven have any pictures of each other on their Instagram Feeds, and they rarely comment on each other’s posts.

Alina was a good sport when it came to Steven’s odd antics but perhaps it was just too much for her to handle, along with his lies.

Steven, who 90 Day Fiance fans don’t want to return next season, was recently spotted in public with a mystery woman at a restaurant, sparking rumors that he and Alina have split.

Viewers will have to tune in every Sunday and find out whether Alina and Steven’s love story continues or if they’ve gone their separate ways.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.