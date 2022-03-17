90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers blast Ella for acting like the victim after cheating on Johnny

Ella Johnson has been dating Johnny online for about two years. Pic credit: TLC

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5, Ella Johnson admitted to her online boyfriend, Johnny Chao, that she cheated on him with a friend.

90 Day Fiance viewers put her on blast; they say the TLC star played victim after the shocking revelation.

Johnny explained to Ella that he didn’t feel comfortable meeting with her due to the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine rules. Instead, he told her to wait seven months, which she initially thought was unacceptable.

However, after getting emotional about her loneliness and playing the third wheel when out with friends, Ella said she would wait for Johnny.

Ella Johnson branded a ‘narcissist’ as fans put her on blast

During a FaceTime call with Johnny, Ella expressed her loneliness, saying, “I need attention. I need physical attention.”

Then Ella told Johnny that she was feeling so “distraught” about waiting that she ended up cheating on him with a friend.

A 90 Day Fiance fan page calls Ella a narcissist, advising Johnny to break up the relationship.

She said, “When you’ve been going back and forth with this, I called over a friend and talked with him and cuddled with him. And we ended up having sex.”

Before the 90 Days viewers criticized Ella, accusing her of making the moment all about her own feelings, rather than her boyfriend, who she cheated on with a friend.

“Even when she manipulated her way out of it, she still managed to make his pain all about how bad she felt 🚩🚩🚩” one person wrote

“She cheats and the reward is an engagement ring? She has no compassion for his son,” another critic added.

Another viewer said Ella lacked remorse while confessing.

“She really didn’t even look so sorry when she was telling him like it was no big deal,” the person wrote.

“She needs a shower and a reality check 🙌” a commenter concluded.

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Ella expressed remorse after she saw that her boyfriend was upset about the news.

“You could see it on his face that he’s really upset. Like, I feel really bad now,” she said in a confessional.

Johnny takes responsibility for Ella’s cheating

Johnny was surprisingly sympathetic to his online girlfriend, even offering to buy her an engagement ring to reaffirm his commitment to their relationship.

“When Ella tell me she have sex with another guy it’s really a shock,” he said to TLC producers, continuing: “It’s really painful and it’s very sad. But I can understand her feeling because I just keep her waiting for such a long time. I didn’t fulfill my part good.”

The Chinese TLC newcomer also took to his Instagram page to address the controversial moment.

In an Insta post featuring what appears a depiction of China’s strict quarantine rules, he explained their relationship. He praised Ella for her patience, adding that they met online two years ago before the pandemic delayed their union in person.