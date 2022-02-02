90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are scared for Jasmine’s wrath against Gino next episode

Gino is set to face Jasmine’s angry and jealous rage during the next episode of Before the 90 Days and fans are scared for him. Pic credit: TLC

Jasmine Pineda’s jealousy and rage have been well-documented on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with Gino’s actions around his exes being at the center of it, and viewers think it’s about to get a whole lot worse for him.

At the end of the latest episode, Jasmine found out that Gino had messaged his ex and once Jasmine dug a little deeper she questioned Gino on whether he had sent her nudes to his ex before the episode ended.

That notion left fans stunned and scared for Gino because it looks like he is gearing up to face Jasmine’s wrath.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans are scared for Gino Palazzolo to incur Jasmine Pineda’s rage

Before the 90 Days viewers flocked to Twitter to create memes about how scared they are for Gino to face Jasmine in the next episode after he was caught not only talking to his ex but also possibly sharing Jasmine’s nudes with her.

One meme took a GIF of Gino brushing his teeth and added the caption, “Y’all we’re going to witness a real life murder next week. RIP Gino.”

Another used a still image of Gino as his uncomfortable conversation with Jasmine began and they remarked, “Gino voiceover: ‘It was at this point I knew…I was dead.'”

Gino voiceover: "It was at this point I knew…I was dead" #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/2Prz8X7s1p
January 31, 2022

There was also a meme that took an image of Jasmine sitting calmly as she prepared to question Gino about his foolish actions and they commented, “Jasmine being so calm makes me scared for Gino.”

Gino Palazzolo has been accused by his ex-sugar baby of having a history of revenge porn

Gino’s ex-sugar baby Linzee Ryder gave an interview with the 90 Day Fiance podcast The Fraudcast where she accused Gino not only of sending her Jasmine’s nudes but also of sending nude pictures of herself to other people that got back to her.

Linzee said she reached out to Jasmine to warn her about Gino’s shady behavior but that Jasmine immediately took Gino’s side and then proceeded to allegedly verbally abuse and harass her until she was ultimately blocked.

Viewers will have to stay tuned to hear more about what went down from Gino and Jasmine’s side on Before the 90 Days.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.