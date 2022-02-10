90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Sojaboy slams Angela Deem, accuses her of cheating on Michael

Sojaboy slams Angela Deem. Pic credit: TLC

There’s an ongoing feud between Usman Umar, known as Sojaboy, and Angela Deem and it’s heating up because the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star just bashed the TLC cast member. A recent photo of Sojaboy posing with Angela’s husband Michael llesanmi seems to be what kicked off the drama between them.

Angela commented on the photo and mocked the two men calling them “birds of a feather,” but that didn’t sit well with Sojaboy and he clapped back.

The 32-year-old referred to Angela as “AngeDevil” and called her out for being a scammer and for using Michael for the show for the past few years.

However, Sojaboy is not done with Angela Deem just yet. He recently shared a series of posts on social media calling her out again and even accused her of being a cheater.

Sojaboy slams Angela Deem in social media posts

It’s still unclear what kicked off Sojaboy’s most recent rant aimed at Angela, but the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star just lashed out at her again.

In a series of posts shared to his Instagram Story, Usman blasted Angela for her behavior during her marriage to Michael.

“Ask about Hausa Men in Nigeria, we don’t scam, we don’t cheat but we don’t tolerate,” wrote Sojaboy– who then took a jab at Angela and Michael’s marriage.

“That is why you been misbehaving for over [seven] years and he still take it but when your type try that nonsense with me you see what I did,” continued the TLC star. “Be careful with me [loser] and if you didn’t only my words will take you to hospital.” He then added the hashtag “angedevil.”

After seeing Sojaboy’s post, a curious Instagram user asked him what triggered the comments.

“I was on my own all this while and she start looking for my trouble…” he responded.

Sojaboy accuses Angela Deem of being a cheater

Sojaboy’s recent rant follows on the heels of an altercation between Angela and the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star a few days ago.

Angela shared a photo of Sojaboy and Michael, covered her husband’s face with the laughing /crying emoji, and wrote “Birds of a feather flock together.”

That’s when Sojaboy angrily fired back at the 56-year-old and accused her of using money from Michael’s cameo earnings to buy herself a house, yet refuses to take Michael to the U.S.

In his latest Instagram posts aimed at Angela, the Nigerian rapper accused her of cheating after a commenter told him to stay out of the couple’s relationship.

“Their relationship is theirs but cheating is not accepted anywhere in the world,” responded Sojaboy.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.