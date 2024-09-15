90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Episode 3: Rayne loses her cool at the market

In 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7, Episode 3, titled Sound and the Fury, the drama between couples intensified as new challenges arose.

Airing on September 15, this episode brings a mix of explosive arguments, heartfelt moments, and impending decisions that could alter the course of each relationship.

Rayne, who has been struggling to find common ground with her partner Chidi, faced a turning point when her temper flared up during a market visit.

What began as a simple errand escalated into a full-blown argument, with Rayne’s frustration bubbling over.

This moment highlighted the tensions simmering between the two, adding to the pressures they’ve been facing in their relationship.

Despite her strong personality and beliefs—including her conviction in conspiracy theories about aliens and the Illuminati—Rayne’s emotional volatility threatens to derail their journey toward marriage​.

Tigerlily and Adnan make it official, Veah’s drama plot

Meanwhile, Tigerlily and Adnan, a couple who has faced numerous cultural and familial challenges, officially tied the knot.

Their wedding marks a significant milestone, bringing a moment of joy and celebration to an otherwise tumultuous episode. However, their relationship is far from smooth sailing, and viewers are left wondering if their commitment will be enough to weather future storms.

In one of the more unconventional storylines, Veah has a plan that could spark significant drama—she intends to introduce her ex-boyfriend to her current partner.

The decision, which raised eyebrows, seemed to foreshadow the emotional chaos that might ensue. Veah’s storyline is one of the more unpredictable arcs this season, keeping fans on edge as they await the fallout from this awkward encounter.

Ingrid has had it with Brian

Elsewhere, Ingrid found herself overwhelmed by the physical demands of her partner, Brian. Their relationship, which has been fraught with tension, reached a critical juncture in this episode.

Ingrid’s exhaustion is palpable, leaving viewers to wonder how much longer she can cope with Brian’s high expectations. The couple’s future remains uncertain as they grapple with the realities of their differences.

Finally, Loren added his own brand of urgency to the mix by giving his relationship a deadline. Frustrated with the lack of progress, Loren made it clear that if things don’t improve soon, their time together may be limited. This ticking clock adds a layer of suspense as viewers are left to speculate whether Loren’s partner will step up or if the relationship is headed for an inevitable breakup.

Overall, the episode captures the highs and lows of love, commitment, and compromise as each couple navigates their respective struggles in their journey to find lasting happiness. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next episode to see how these storylines develop and whether these relationships can withstand the growing pressures.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.