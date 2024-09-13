90 Day Fiance couple Ben and Akinyi expecting their first child

Congratulations to Benjamin Taylor and Akinyi Obala!

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3 alums are expecting their first child together.

Following years of struggling with infertility, the former reality TV stars shared some fantastic news with their fans this week.

Taking to Instagram, Benjamin and Akinyi uploaded identical Reels, announcing they’re expecting a bundle of joy.

In the video, Benjamin stood behind Akinyi as she held a red balloon over her midsection.

Christina Perri’s rendition of You Are My Sunshine played in the background as Benjamin kissed Akinyi’s shoulder before she released the balloon to reveal a sonogram image in her hands.

Next, Akinyi rubbed her baby bump and turned around to kiss Benjamin before a felt letter board appeared reading, “Baby Taylor Coming Soon…”

Benjamin and Akinyi are ‘over the moon’

Benjamin and Akinyi began their caption with a Bible verse.

“‘For this child I prayed, and the Lord has granted me my petition which I asked of Him.’ ‭‭I Samuel‬ ‭1‬:‭27‬,” they wrote.

The rest of the caption read, “We are so over the moon after so many years of going through infertility! Our hearts are full. God has finally answered our prayers and we can’t wait to meet our little bundle of joy ❤️❤️.”

“A little someone is going to call me ‘Mommy’ 🥰🥰 this is not a dream

To our precious little miracle; you are so loved even before you get here and we can’t wait to hold you in our arms ❤️,” they added

Akinyi films the moment she found out she was expecting

Earlier the same day, Benjamin and Akinyi uploaded a YouTube video sharing the moment Akinyi discovered she was pregnant.

The Kenyan native held up a pregnancy test as she tearfully revealed, “I’m pregnant.”

Benjamin joined Akinyi on the couch to make their special announcement as they thanked their subscribers for their prayers.

Benjamin and Akinyi have waited years to welcome a child together

Admittedly, Benjamin and Akinyi have struggled with infertility for years before sharing their happy news.

In another YouTube video dated July 2024, Akinyi shared footage as she and Benjamin discovered multiple negative pregnancy tests.

Akiniyi went for diagnostic testing. She and Benjamin talked about alternative options to have a child.

“We are still keeping our hopes up, hoping for the best,” they said after another negative pregnancy test. “And looking at what other options are best for us.”

Benjamin and Akiniy’s baby will join big brother, 10-year-old Grayson, Benjamin’s son from his previous relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.