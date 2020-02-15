Before the 90 Days’ Ben Taylor wishes Akinyi was with him on Valentine’s Day

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiance fans got to know Ben Taylor and his future bride Akinyi on the last season of Before the 90 Days.

Despite negotiating bride price payments and getting the blessing of her family, Ben and Akinyi are still working toward her move to the U.S. It turns out that this couple is still waiting on her K-1 visa to be approved.

Paperwork was filed several months ago, but as those who watch the show know, sometimes it can take a very long time to learn whether someone has been approved or denied.

Ben is missing Akinyi

That’s something that was weighing heavily on Ben on Valentine’s Day. So much so that he even posted about how much he wishes he was near his fiancee.

“Missing this beautiful woman, she fills me with so much love and spirit. They say time make the heart grow founder. Well all of today’s time was wishing @akinyiobala was next to me,” Ben wrote on Instagram.

It seems that Ben is right, and time has made his heart grow fonder. As this post points out, he and Akinyi are still together and are planning for her to move to America and to be his wife.

The question now is when.

When is Akinyi coming to America?

It was reported in October that Ben has already applied for Akinyi’s K-1 visa. The plan has been set in motion for her to move to America.

It often takes up to six months for K-1 visa approval, as it’s not an easy process, and it can be quite expensive too.

Even more recently, it has been said that Ben returned to Kenya since we watched him on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and he may have had cameras in tow.

He was possibly back on Akinyi’s turf for just a visit, or maybe he was there to support her as she did her K-1 visa interview.

Either way, there haven’t been any direct updates from Ben or Akinyi, which tends to be how things roll when cast members are still under contract or are hoping to film another season of the show.

At this point, Ben and Akinyi are still definitely together and patiently waiting for their chance to show their story to the world again.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, February 23 at 8/7c on TLC.