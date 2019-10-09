90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoilers claim Benjamin has already applied for Akinyi’s K-1 Visa

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, we saw Benjamin crying after learning that the bride price won’t end with him engaged to Akinyi. In Kenya, it means that they will already be married and he’s not ready.

However, Before the 90 Days spoilers reveal that Benjamin may be more ready to settle down with Akinyi than he is letting on. After all, it has been claimed that he recently applied for Akinyi’s K-1 Visa.

If approved, she’ll be allowed to move to the U.S. but she and Ben will only have 90 days to either get married or send her back.

Could this mean that Benjamin and Akinyi are graduating from Before the 90 Days to Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance? It’s possible and the new season does start very soon but so far, the Season 7 cast still has not been confirmed.

This is a pretty big deal since, over the last couple of episodes, Benjamin seemed unsure about whether he even wanted to spend his life with Akinyi.

As if the struggle to get her family (and her elders) to approve of their union was no small feat. Then, when the two went out to celebrate, Akinyi got so drunk from one margarita that she didn’t even remember much the next day.

Benjamin gave Akinyi a lecture about not drinking that many 90 Day Fiance viewers were very put off about. But still, it looks like he’s wanting to settle down, or at least stretch his TLC reality show fame just a bit further.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.