With Caleb Greenwood and Alina Kozhevnikova no longer part of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, this week’s episode focused solely on the remaining five couples.

Each relationship had their own unique set of problems that the partners were trying to overcome and each were met with different outcomes. While there were some positive strides forward, the couples were mostly met with more stress and misunderstandings.

Some 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples had major setbacks

Ben met Mahogany and had lunch with her in her hometown. Later that day, he went over to her apartment but realized that the apartment didn’t seem like it was hers and she allegedly didn’t live with her parents as she said.

Mahogany’s skeptical parents came over and questioned Ben about the age difference and it came out that Mahogany was 22 and not 24 like Ben had confirmed with her before.

Kim and Usman woke up as girlfriend and boyfriend and went on a spice tour together where they had a great time.

Usman disclosed that he had a secret he needed to tell Kim about his song Zara being about his ex-girlfriend. When he began to tell her the truth she was not taking it well but their segment ended on that cliffhanger.

Ximena and Mike went wedding dress shopping although Ximena was not excited. She got mad at Mike after trying on a dress and gave him the ultimatum to pay for her breast enlargement surgery or she wouldn’t have him buy the dress and go through with the wedding.

Later on, when Mike questioned Ximena’s distance, she said she had no intention of being intimate with him, wanted him to sleep in the other room, was not in love with him, but still wanted him to pay for her surgery.

A few 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples had some resolve

Memphis and Hamza continued their conversation on the roof about rushing into marriage. Hamza expressed that he wanted to move slower which angered Memphis. She then told him that she slept at her ex-husband’s house at the beginning of their relationship for support and Hamza got mad.

Hamza, his mom Hayet, and Memphis sat down in the living room together to talk about the issues before Memphis broke down and privately told Hamza why she slept at her ex-husband’s house.

Memphis revealed it was because she failed her nurse’s test and was a mess and couldn’t take care of herself. Hamza understood and told her he would marry her and sign the prenup.

Gino and Jasmine left their Panamanian island vacation a day early because of all the drama and went back to Panama City before journeying the following day to Jasmine’s home province.

Gino was able to take time away from Jasmine to purchase a cheap wedding ring before meeting back up with Jasmine. She explained that they would be going to meet her mom and sister and that if Gino did not win her mom’s approval their relationship would be over.

