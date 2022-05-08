90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Kim Menzies’ son wishes her a happy Mother’s Day with a throwback pic

Kim’s son Jamal shares a throwback picture of the duo on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Kim Menzies was first introduced to the 90 Day Fiance family during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days. She was in an online relationship with one of the show’s veterans, Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar.

After traveling to meet Usman for the first time, the two didn’t seem to be on the same page regarding their relationship. Kim expressed to Usman her concerns over his inability to commit to her, even stating that her son, Jamal, wouldn’t be happy with the status of their relationship.

Kim’s bond with Jamal was talked about more than once, as Kim shared her desire to have him connect with Usman. Jamal may not have been eager to build a relationship with Usman, but he definitely has no problem letting his mom know how much he cares for her.

Kim gets a special shout out from her son for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is the perfect time for kids of all ages to express their love and appreciation for the woman who raised them. Jamal felt the same way and took the time to give his mom a special shout-out on her day.

He shared a throwback pic of himself and Kim on his Instagram page. The pic shows him as a child and a younger Kim posing together for a professional photo. He kept his caption short and sweet, simply writing, “HAPPY MOTHERS DAY” followed by a red heart emoji.

On the show, Kim talked about being a single mother to Jamal and the struggles she faced raising him alone. She also shared that those hard times brought them closer together and created an unbreakable bond between the two.

Kim often speaks highly of her son and shares special moments between the two with her followers. Since Jamal is Kim’s only child, she says she really values their relationship and his opinion on the choices she makes.

On the show, she often referenced hoping he would be accepting of her relationship with Usman. She wanted the two men to get to know one another and bond. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, and Jamal didn’t seem interested in connecting with Usman after seeing how he treated his mother.

Kim isn’t ready to let go of Usman just yet

Kim and Usman’s relationship was rocky from the beginning, but they kept going back to one another, claiming they wanted to make things work. Despite the drama, Kim continues to express her love for Usman.

Recently, she shared a throwback pic of the couple, letting fans know that she is still his number one fan and will continue to support him. She seems to have gotten over the betrayal of Usman reaching out to his ex, Zara, and dedicating a song to her. While Kim said she was hurt by what he did, she also felt that their connection was strong enough to get past it.

The two continue to maintain a long-distance relationship and appear to have no plans to quit one another just yet.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.